For Derrick, finding a UC Davis Health primary care doctor was like finding a lifeline. In one of his toughest moments, it was his doctor who helped him develop the treatment to lose nearly 100 pounds – saving his life and putting him back on track towards a healthy future.

Committed to providing our region world-class care

Our patients are at the center of everything we do – and their stories help illustrate the wide range of care we’re proud to provide our region.

As Sacramento’s No. 1 hospital and its only nationally ranked academic medical center, we’re honored to bring together expertise, research, and innovation to understand what makes our patients unique — so they can be stronger and healthier.

There are many ways that we provide extraordinary care, including:

Expertise from doctors rated 4.8 out of 5 stars by patients

More than 150 specialties with nationally ranked adult and pediatric care

Primary care at 17 clinics across the region from Davis to Folsom and Auburn to Elk Grove

Convenient telehealth services and wellness programs

Sacramento’s only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, offering early-stage clinical trials and the latest diagnosis and treatment options

The only level 1 trauma center for both adult and pediatric emergencies in inland Northern California

Magnet® designation – the nation’s highest recognition for nursing excellence

The quality and technology of Sacramento’s #1 hospital as ranked by U.S. News & World Report

From routine check-ups to life-saving treatments, you’ll always have an expert team behind you.

