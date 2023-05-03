Choose the care that changes your story.
For Derrick, finding a UC Davis Health primary care doctor was like finding a lifeline. In one of his toughest moments, it was his doctor who helped him develop the treatment to lose nearly 100 pounds – saving his life and putting him back on track towards a healthy future.
Committed to providing our region world-class care
Our patients are at the center of everything we do – and their stories help illustrate the wide range of care we’re proud to provide our region.
As Sacramento’s No. 1 hospital and its only nationally ranked academic medical center, we’re honored to bring together expertise, research, and innovation to understand what makes our patients unique — so they can be stronger and healthier.
There are many ways that we provide extraordinary care, including:
- Expertise from doctors rated 4.8 out of 5 stars by patients
- More than 150 specialties with nationally ranked adult and pediatric care
- Primary care at 17 clinics across the region from Davis to Folsom and Auburn to Elk Grove
- Convenient telehealth services and wellness programs
- Sacramento’s only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, offering early-stage clinical trials and the latest diagnosis and treatment options
- The only level 1 trauma center for both adult and pediatric emergencies in inland Northern California
- Magnet® designation – the nation’s highest recognition for nursing excellence
- The quality and technology of Sacramento’s #1 hospital as ranked by U.S. News & World Report
From routine check-ups to life-saving treatments, you’ll always have an expert team behind you.
Learn more about our services and how we can support you at ChooseHealth.ucdavis.edu.