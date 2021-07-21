Siri Nelson, MHA, FACHE, CPA, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Placerville’s Marshall Medical Center, one of the last independent, non-profit healthcare providers in the state. With nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare, Siri and her leadership team successfully led Marshall through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a small, rural health provider, Marshall was commended by the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors for its pandemic response in planning for and safeguarding vulnerable populations.

With a confident “no nonsense” attitude, Siri puts patients’ needs at the center of decision making. Her goals for Marshall include creating a unified leadership team including healthcare providers to provide the best quality care for residents of El Dorado County. A CPA by trade, her background includes serving as CEO at Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno, Nevada; Chief Administrative Officer for Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport California; and Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO at Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson, California.

Siri currently chairs the American Hospital Association’s Rural Health Services Committee and is a board member for the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California and a board member for the California Hospital Association. She is a member of the Womens’ Fund of El Dorado County.