COVID-19: By the Numbers 7/27/21

It’s been 495 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are at.
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 114,082
Sacramento County deaths: 1,771
24-hour cases change: N/A

Yolo County cases: 14,693
Yolo County deaths: 215
24-hour cases change: +136

Placer County cases: 24,755 (now updating numbers weekly not daily)
Placer County deaths: 304
Weekend + 24-hour cases change: +225

El Dorado County cases: 10,935
El Dorado County deaths: 120
24-hour cases change: +78

Amador County cases: 1,929 (now updating numbers every few days)
Amador County deaths: 39
5-day case change: N/A

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 16,932
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 152
24-hour cases change: +101

Nevada County cases: 5,256
Nevada County deaths: 75
Weekend + 24-hour cases change: +73

