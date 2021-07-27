COVID-19: By the Numbers 7/27/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 114,082

Sacramento County deaths: 1,771

24-hour cases change: N/A

Yolo County cases: 14,693

Yolo County deaths: 215

24-hour cases change: +136

Placer County cases: 24,755 (now updating numbers weekly not daily)

Placer County deaths: 304

Weekend + 24-hour cases change: +225

El Dorado County cases: 10,935

El Dorado County deaths: 120

24-hour cases change: +78

Amador County cases: 1,929 (now updating numbers every few days)

Amador County deaths: 39

5-day case change: N/A

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 16,932

Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 152

24-hour cases change: +101

Nevada County cases: 5,256

Nevada County deaths: 75

Weekend + 24-hour cases change: +73

*Sources: