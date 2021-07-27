COVID-19: By the Numbers 7/27/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Sacramento County cases: 114,082
Sacramento County deaths: 1,771
24-hour cases change: N/A
Yolo County cases: 14,693
Yolo County deaths: 215
24-hour cases change: +136
Placer County cases: 24,755 (now updating numbers weekly not daily)
Placer County deaths: 304
Weekend + 24-hour cases change: +225
El Dorado County cases: 10,935
El Dorado County deaths: 120
24-hour cases change: +78
Amador County cases: 1,929 (now updating numbers every few days)
Amador County deaths: 39
5-day case change: N/A
Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 16,932
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 152
24-hour cases change: +101
Nevada County cases: 5,256
Nevada County deaths: 75
Weekend + 24-hour cases change: +73
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County