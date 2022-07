COVID-19: By the Numbers 7/11/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Sacramento County cases: 318,085

Sacramento County deaths: 3,272

7-day increase in cases: +3,926

Daily average: +561

Only updated on Wednesdays

Yolo County cases: 48,077

Yolo County deaths: 324

24-hour increase in cases: +1,042

Placer County cases: 78,886

Placer County deaths: 632

24-hour increase in cases: +372

El Dorado County cases: 33,887

El Dorado County deaths: 218

24-hour increase in cases: +190

Amador County cases: 10,117

Amador County deaths: 87

24-hour increase in cases: +44

Yuba County cases: 19,293 (not updated)

Yuba County deaths: 124

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Updated on Wednesday at the end-of-day

Sutter County cases: 24,561

Sutter County deaths: 235

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Nevada County cases: 19,209

Nevada County deaths: 131

24-hour increase in cases: +84

*Sources: