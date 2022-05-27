COVID-19: By the Numbers 5/27/22

It’s been 773 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
By
-
13563
covid news

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths.

 

Sacramento County cases: 289,409
Sacramento County deaths: 3,166
7-day increase in cases: +2,813
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 42,184 (not updated)
Yolo County deaths: 319
24-hour increase in cases: +405

Placer County cases: 73,006 (not updated)
Placer County deaths: 628
24-hour increase in cases: +557

El Dorado County cases: 31,054 (not updated)
El Dorado County deaths: 213
24-hour increase in cases: +198

Amador County cases: 9,328 (not updated)
Amador County deaths: 86
24-hour increase in cases: +26

Yuba County cases: 18,122 (not updated)
Yuba County deaths: 122
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Sutter County cases: 23,187 (not updated)
Sutter County deaths: 234
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Nevada County cases: 17,799 (not updated)
Nevada County deaths: 127
24-hour increase in cases: +107

*Sources:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR