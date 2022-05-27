COVID-19: By the Numbers 5/27/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Sacramento County cases: 289,409
Sacramento County deaths: 3,166
7-day increase in cases: +2,813
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.
Yolo County cases: 42,184 (not updated)
Yolo County deaths: 319
24-hour increase in cases: +405
Placer County cases: 73,006 (not updated)
Placer County deaths: 628
24-hour increase in cases: +557
El Dorado County cases: 31,054 (not updated)
El Dorado County deaths: 213
24-hour increase in cases: +198
Amador County cases: 9,328 (not updated)
Amador County deaths: 86
24-hour increase in cases: +26
Yuba County cases: 18,122 (not updated)
Yuba County deaths: 122
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Sutter County cases: 23,187 (not updated)
Sutter County deaths: 234
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Nevada County cases: 17,799 (not updated)
Nevada County deaths: 127
24-hour increase in cases: +107
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County