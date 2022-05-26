COVID-19: By the Numbers 5/26/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Sacramento County cases: 289,409

Sacramento County deaths: 3,166

7-day increase in cases: +2,813

*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 42,184 (not updated)

Yolo County deaths: 319

24-hour increase in cases: +405

Placer County cases: 73,006 (not updated)

Placer County deaths: 628

24-hour increase in cases: +557

El Dorado County cases: 31,054 (not updated)

El Dorado County deaths: 213

24-hour increase in cases: +198

Amador County cases: 9,328 (not updated)

Amador County deaths: 86

24-hour increase in cases: +26

Yuba County cases: 18,122 (not updated)

Yuba County deaths: 122

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Sutter County cases: 23,187 (not updated)

Sutter County deaths: 234

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Nevada County cases: 17,799 (not updated)

Nevada County deaths: 127

24-hour increase in cases: +107

*Sources: