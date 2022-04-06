COVID-19: By the Numbers 4/6/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths since yesterday.

Sacramento County cases: 280,915

Sacramento County deaths: 3,080

7-day increase in cases: +357

*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,588

Yolo County deaths: 314

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Placer County cases: 70,144

Placer County deaths: 615

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

El Dorado County cases: 29,956

El Dorado County deaths: 205

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Amador County cases: 9,133

Amador County deaths: 86

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Yuba County cases: 17,674 (not updated)

Yuba County deaths: 120

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Sutter County cases: 22,675

Sutter County deaths: 231

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Nevada County cases: 17,187

Nevada County deaths: 123

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

