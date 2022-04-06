COVID-19: By the Numbers 4/6/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths since yesterday.
Sacramento County cases: 280,915
Sacramento County deaths: 3,080
7-day increase in cases: +357
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.
Yolo County cases: 39,588
Yolo County deaths: 314
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Placer County cases: 70,144
Placer County deaths: 615
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
El Dorado County cases: 29,956
El Dorado County deaths: 205
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Amador County cases: 9,133
Amador County deaths: 86
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Yuba County cases: 17,674 (not updated)
Yuba County deaths: 120
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Sutter County cases: 22,675
Sutter County deaths: 231
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Nevada County cases: 17,187
Nevada County deaths: 123
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County