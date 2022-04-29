COVID-19: By the Numbers 4/29/22

It’s been 745 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
By
-
12313
covid news

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths.

 

Sacramento County cases: 283,580
Sacramento County deaths: 3,147
7-day increase in cases: +1,113
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 40,331 (not updated)
Yolo County deaths: 314
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Placer County cases: 70,607 (not updated)
Placer County deaths: 625
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

El Dorado County cases: 30,123 (not updated)
El Dorado County deaths: 209
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Amador County cases: 9,173 (not updated)
Amador County deaths: 86
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Yuba County cases: 17,754 (not updated)
Yuba County deaths: 121
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Sutter County cases: 22,854 (not updated)
Sutter County deaths: 233
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Nevada County cases: 17,301 (not updated)
Nevada County deaths: 127
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

*Sources:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR