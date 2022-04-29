COVID-19: By the Numbers 4/29/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Sacramento County cases: 283,580

Sacramento County deaths: 3,147

7-day increase in cases: +1,113

*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 40,331 (not updated)

Yolo County deaths: 314

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Placer County cases: 70,607 (not updated)

Placer County deaths: 625

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

El Dorado County cases: 30,123 (not updated)

El Dorado County deaths: 209

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Amador County cases: 9,173 (not updated)

Amador County deaths: 86

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Yuba County cases: 17,754 (not updated)

Yuba County deaths: 121

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Sutter County cases: 22,854 (not updated)

Sutter County deaths: 233

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Nevada County cases: 17,301 (not updated)

Nevada County deaths: 127

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

