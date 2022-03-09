COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/9/22

It’s been 699 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths since yesterday.

Sacramento County cases: 279,422
Sacramento County deaths: 3,013
7-day increase in cases: +1,112
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,055
Yolo County deaths: 306
24-hour increase in cases: +12

Placer County cases: 69,499
Placer County deaths: 594
24-hour increase in cases: +3

El Dorado County cases: 29,661
El Dorado County deaths: 197
24-hour increase in cases: +16

Amador County cases: 9,060
Amador County deaths: 84
24-hour increase in cases: +39

Yuba County cases: 17,498
Yuba County deaths: 116
24-hour increase in cases: +6

Sutter County cases: 22,387
Sutter County deaths: 225
24-hour increase in cases: +21

Nevada County cases: 17,121
Nevada County deaths: 122
24-hour increase in cases: +4

