COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/9/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths since yesterday.

Sacramento County cases: 279,422

Sacramento County deaths: 3,013

7-day increase in cases: +1,112

*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,055

Yolo County deaths: 306

24-hour increase in cases: +12

Placer County cases: 69,499

Placer County deaths: 594

24-hour increase in cases: +3

El Dorado County cases: 29,661

El Dorado County deaths: 197

24-hour increase in cases: +16

Amador County cases: 9,060

Amador County deaths: 84

24-hour increase in cases: +39

Yuba County cases: 17,498

Yuba County deaths: 116

24-hour increase in cases: +6

Sutter County cases: 22,387

Sutter County deaths: 225

24-hour increase in cases: +21

Nevada County cases: 17,121

Nevada County deaths: 122

24-hour increase in cases: +4

*Sources: