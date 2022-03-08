COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/8/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths since yesterday.
Sacramento County cases: 278,310 (not updated)
Sacramento County deaths: 2,971
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.
Yolo County cases: 39,043
Yolo County deaths: 306
24-hour increase in cases: +78
Placer County cases: 69,493
Placer County deaths: 591
24-hour increase in cases: +98
El Dorado County cases: 29,645
El Dorado County deaths: 196
24-hour increase in cases: +41
Amador County cases: 9,021
Amador County deaths: 84
24-hour increase in cases: +24
Yuba County cases: 17,492
Yuba County deaths: 116
24-hour increase in cases: +33
Sutter County cases: 22,366
Sutter County deaths: 225
24-hour increase in cases: +66
Nevada County cases: 17,117
Nevada County deaths: 122
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County