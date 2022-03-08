COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/8/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths since yesterday.

Sacramento County cases: 278,310 (not updated)

Sacramento County deaths: 2,971

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,043

Yolo County deaths: 306

24-hour increase in cases: +78

Placer County cases: 69,493

Placer County deaths: 591

24-hour increase in cases: +98

El Dorado County cases: 29,645

El Dorado County deaths: 196

24-hour increase in cases: +41

Amador County cases: 9,021

Amador County deaths: 84

24-hour increase in cases: +24

Yuba County cases: 17,492

Yuba County deaths: 116

24-hour increase in cases: +33

Sutter County cases: 22,366

Sutter County deaths: 225

24-hour increase in cases: +66

Nevada County cases: 17,117

Nevada County deaths: 122

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

*Sources: