COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/8/22

It’s been 698 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths since yesterday.

Sacramento County cases: 278,310 (not updated)
Sacramento County deaths: 2,971
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,043
Yolo County deaths: 306
24-hour increase in cases: +78

Placer County cases: 69,493
Placer County deaths: 591
24-hour increase in cases: +98

El Dorado County cases: 29,645
El Dorado County deaths: 196
24-hour increase in cases: +41

Amador County cases: 9,021
Amador County deaths: 84
24-hour increase in cases: +24

Yuba County cases: 17,492
Yuba County deaths: 116
24-hour increase in cases: +33

Sutter County cases: 22,366
Sutter County deaths: 225
24-hour increase in cases: +66

Nevada County cases: 17,117
Nevada County deaths: 122
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

