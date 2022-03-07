COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/7/22

It’s been 697 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths since yesterday.

Sacramento County cases: 278,310 (not updated)
Sacramento County deaths: 2,971
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 38,965
Yolo County deaths: 306
24-hour increase in cases: +57

Placer County cases: 69,395
Placer County deaths: 591
48-hour increase in cases: +51

El Dorado County cases: 29,604
El Dorado County deaths: 193
48-hour increase in cases: +13

Amador County cases: 8,997
Amador County deaths: 83
48-hour increase in cases: +3

Yuba County cases: 17,459
Yuba County deaths: 116
48-hour increase in cases: +12

Sutter County cases: 22,300
Sutter County deaths: 225
24-hour increase in cases: +49

Nevada County cases: 17,102 (not updated)
Nevada County deaths: 122
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

