COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/29/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Sacramento County cases: 280,558
Sacramento County deaths: 3,068
7-day increase in cases: +580
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.
Yolo County cases: 39,459
Yolo County deaths: 312
24-hour increase in cases: +48
Placer County cases: 70,034
Placer County deaths: 613
24-hour increase in cases: +53
El Dorado County cases: 29,910
El Dorado County deaths: 200
24-hour increase in cases: +29
Amador County cases: 9,123
Amador County deaths: 86
24-hour increase in cases: +4
Yuba County cases: 17,628 (not updated)
Yuba County deaths: 117
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Sutter County cases: 22,627
Sutter County deaths: 230
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Nevada County cases: 17,176
Nevada County deaths: 123
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
