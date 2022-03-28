COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/28/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 280,558

Sacramento County deaths: 3,068

7-day increase in cases: +580

*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,411

Yolo County deaths: 311

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Placer County cases: 69,981

Placer County deaths: 613

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

El Dorado County cases: 29,881

El Dorado County deaths: 200

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Amador County cases: 9,119

Amador County deaths: 86

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Yuba County cases: 17,628 (not updated)

Yuba County deaths: 117

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Sutter County cases: 22,619 (not updated)

Sutter County deaths: 230

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Nevada County cases: 17,171 (not yet updated)

Nevada County deaths: 123

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

*Sources: