COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/28/22

It’s been 713 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 280,558
Sacramento County deaths: 3,068
7-day increase in cases: +580
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,411
Yolo County deaths: 311
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Placer County cases: 69,981
Placer County deaths: 613
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

El Dorado County cases: 29,881
El Dorado County deaths: 200
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Amador County cases: 9,119
Amador County deaths: 86
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Yuba County cases: 17,628 (not updated)
Yuba County deaths: 117
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Sutter County cases: 22,619 (not updated)
Sutter County deaths: 230
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Nevada County cases: 17,171 (not yet updated)
Nevada County deaths: 123
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

