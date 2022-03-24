COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/24/22

It’s been 709 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
By
-
10218
covid news

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 279,978
Sacramento County deaths: 3,043
7-day increase in cases: +556
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,374
Yolo County deaths: 308
24-hour increase in cases: +25

Placer County cases: 69,969
Placer County deaths: 613
24-hour increase in cases: +35

El Dorado County cases: 29,877
El Dorado County deaths: 200
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Amador County cases: 9,118
Amador County deaths: 86
24-hour increase in cases: +13

Yuba County cases: 17,628
Yuba County deaths: 117
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Sutter County cases: 22,619
Sutter County deaths: 230
24-hour increase in cases: +89

Nevada County cases: 17,171 (not yet updated)
Nevada County deaths: 123
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

*Sources:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR