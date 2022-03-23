COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/23/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Sacramento County cases: 279,978
Sacramento County deaths: 3,043
7-day increase in cases: +556
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.
Yolo County cases: 39,349
Yolo County deaths: 308
24-hour increase in cases: +43
Placer County cases: 69,934
Placer County deaths: 601
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
El Dorado County cases: 29,864
El Dorado County deaths: 200
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Amador County cases: 9,105
Amador County deaths: 86
24-hour increase in cases: +1
Yuba County cases: 17,574 (no update)
Yuba County deaths: 117
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Sutter County cases: 22,530
Sutter County deaths: 226
24-hour increase in cases: +2
Nevada County cases: 17,171
Nevada County deaths: 123
24-hour increase in cases: +1
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County