COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/23/22

It’s been 708 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
covid news

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 279,978
Sacramento County deaths: 3,043
7-day increase in cases: +556
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,349
Yolo County deaths: 308
24-hour increase in cases: +43

Placer County cases: 69,934
Placer County deaths: 601
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

El Dorado County cases: 29,864
El Dorado County deaths: 200
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Amador County cases: 9,105
Amador County deaths: 86
24-hour increase in cases: +1

Yuba County cases: 17,574 (no update)
Yuba County deaths: 117
24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Sutter County cases: 22,530
Sutter County deaths: 226
24-hour increase in cases: +2

Nevada County cases: 17,171
Nevada County deaths: 123
24-hour increase in cases: +1

*Sources:

