COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/18/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Sacramento County cases: 279,422
Sacramento County deaths: 3,013
7-day increase in cases: n/a
*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.
Yolo County cases: 39,244
Yolo County deaths: 308
24-hour increase in cases: +34
Placer County cases: 69,765
Placer County deaths: 601
24-hour increase in cases: +56
El Dorado County cases: 29,805
El Dorado County deaths: 199
24-hour increase in cases: +55
Amador County cases: 9,100
Amador County deaths: 85
24-hour increase in cases: +1
Yuba County cases: 17,534 (not updated)
Yuba County deaths: 116
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Sutter County cases: 22,454 (not updated)
Sutter County deaths: 225
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
Nevada County cases: 17,155 (not updated)
Nevada County deaths: 123
24-hour increase in cases: n/a
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County