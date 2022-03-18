COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/18/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 279,422

Sacramento County deaths: 3,013

7-day increase in cases: n/a

*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,244

Yolo County deaths: 308

24-hour increase in cases: +34

Placer County cases: 69,765

Placer County deaths: 601

24-hour increase in cases: +56

El Dorado County cases: 29,805

El Dorado County deaths: 199

24-hour increase in cases: +55

Amador County cases: 9,100

Amador County deaths: 85

24-hour increase in cases: +1

Yuba County cases: 17,534 (not updated)

Yuba County deaths: 116

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Sutter County cases: 22,454 (not updated)

Sutter County deaths: 225

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Nevada County cases: 17,155 (not updated)

Nevada County deaths: 123

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

