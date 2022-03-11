COVID-19: By the Numbers 3/11/22

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

*The county health departments have not updated their numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths since yesterday.

Sacramento County cases: 279,422

Sacramento County deaths: 3,013

7-day increase in cases: n/a

*Moving forward, the Sacramento County Public Health Department will update the Covid-19 Dashboard on Wednesdays.

Yolo County cases: 39,133

Yolo County deaths: 308

24-hour increase in cases: +9

Placer County cases: 69,602

Placer County deaths: 598

24-hour increase in cases: +40

El Dorado County cases: 29,723

El Dorado County deaths: 198

24-hour increase in cases: +23

Amador County cases: 9,078

Amador County deaths: 84

24-hour increase in cases: n/a

Yuba County cases: 17,534

Yuba County deaths: 116

24-hour increase in cases: +17

Sutter County cases: 22,446

Sutter County deaths: 225

24-hour increase in cases: +33

Nevada County cases: 17,148

Nevada County deaths: 123

24-hour increase in cases: +9

*Sources: