COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/9/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Sacramento County cases: 159,665
Sacramento County deaths: 2,373
24 hour change: +159
Yolo County cases: 21,061 (not yet updated)
Yolo County deaths: 255
24 hour change: n/a
Placer County cases: 40,951 (not yet updated)
Placer County deaths: 439
24 hour change: n/a
El Dorado County cases: 17,764 (not yet updated)
El Dorado County deaths: 156
24 hour change: n/a
Amador County cases: 5,643 (not yet updated)
Amador County deaths: 66
24 hour change: n/a
Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,228 (not yet updated)
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 263
24 hour change: n/a
Nevada County cases: 9,571 (not yet updated)
Nevada County deaths: 92
24 hour change: n/a
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County