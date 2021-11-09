COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/9/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 159,665

Sacramento County deaths: 2,373

24 hour change: +159

Yolo County cases: 21,061 (not yet updated)

Yolo County deaths: 255

24 hour change: n/a

Placer County cases: 40,951 (not yet updated)

Placer County deaths: 439

24 hour change: n/a

El Dorado County cases: 17,764 (not yet updated)

El Dorado County deaths: 156

24 hour change: n/a

Amador County cases: 5,643 (not yet updated)

Amador County deaths: 66

24 hour change: n/a

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,228 (not yet updated)

Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 263

24 hour change: n/a

Nevada County cases: 9,571 (not yet updated)

Nevada County deaths: 92

24 hour change: n/a

*Sources: