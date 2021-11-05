COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/4/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 158,835

Sacramento County deaths: 2,359

24 hour change: +306

Yolo County cases: 20,989

Yolo County deaths: 255

24 hour change: +69

Placer County cases: 40,716

Placer County deaths: 438

24 hour change: +99

El Dorado County cases: 17,682

El Dorado County deaths: 156

24 hour change: +43

Amador County cases: 5,620

Amador County deaths: 66

24 hour change: +12

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,102

Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 263

24 hour change: +60

Nevada County cases: 9,486

Nevada County deaths: 91

24 hour change: +38

*Sources: