COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/4/21

It’s been 596 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 158,835
Sacramento County deaths: 2,359
24 hour change: +306

Yolo County cases: 20,989
Yolo County deaths: 255
24 hour change: +69

Placer County cases: 40,716
Placer County deaths: 438
24 hour change: +99

El Dorado County cases: 17,682
El Dorado County deaths: 156
24 hour change: +43

Amador County cases: 5,620
Amador County deaths: 66
24 hour change: +12

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,102
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 263
24 hour change: +60

Nevada County cases: 9,486
Nevada County deaths: 91
24 hour change: +38

