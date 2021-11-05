COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/4/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Sacramento County cases: 158,835
Sacramento County deaths: 2,359
24 hour change: +306
Yolo County cases: 20,989
Yolo County deaths: 255
24 hour change: +69
Placer County cases: 40,716
Placer County deaths: 438
24 hour change: +99
El Dorado County cases: 17,682
El Dorado County deaths: 156
24 hour change: +43
Amador County cases: 5,620
Amador County deaths: 66
24 hour change: +12
Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,102
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 263
24 hour change: +60
Nevada County cases: 9,486
Nevada County deaths: 91
24 hour change: +38
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County