COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/4/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 158,529

Sacramento County deaths: 2,357

24 hour change: +450

Yolo County cases: 20,920

Yolo County deaths: 250

24 hour change: +43

Placer County cases: 40,617

Placer County deaths: 438

24 hour change: +124

El Dorado County cases: 17,639

El Dorado County deaths: 156

24 hour change: +47

Amador County cases: 5,608

Amador County deaths: 66

24 hour change: +12

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,042

Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 262

24 hour change: +46

Nevada County cases: 9,448

Nevada County deaths: 91

24 hour change: +16

*Sources: