COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/4/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Sacramento County cases: 158,529
Sacramento County deaths: 2,357
24 hour change: +450
Yolo County cases: 20,920
Yolo County deaths: 250
24 hour change: +43
Placer County cases: 40,617
Placer County deaths: 438
24 hour change: +124
El Dorado County cases: 17,639
El Dorado County deaths: 156
24 hour change: +47
Amador County cases: 5,608
Amador County deaths: 66
24 hour change: +12
Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,042
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 262
24 hour change: +46
Nevada County cases: 9,448
Nevada County deaths: 91
24 hour change: +16
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County