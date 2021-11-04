COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/4/21

It’s been 595 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 158,529
Sacramento County deaths: 2,357
24 hour change: +450

Yolo County cases: 20,920
Yolo County deaths: 250
24 hour change: +43

Placer County cases: 40,617
Placer County deaths: 438
24 hour change: +124

El Dorado County cases: 17,639
El Dorado County deaths: 156
24 hour change: +47

Amador County cases: 5,608
Amador County deaths: 66
24 hour change: +12

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,042
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 262
24 hour change: +46

Nevada County cases: 9,448
Nevada County deaths: 91
24 hour change: +16

*Sources:

