COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/3/21

It’s been 594 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
By
-
812
covid 11321

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 158,071
Sacramento County deaths: 2,348
24 hour change: +228

Yolo County cases: 20,877
Yolo County deaths: 250
24 hour change: +28

Placer County cases: 40,493
Placer County deaths: 438
24 hour change: +70

El Dorado County cases: 17,592
El Dorado County deaths: 154
24 hour change: +25

Amador County cases: 5,596
Amador County deaths: 66
24 hour change: +3

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 24,996
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 262
24 hour change: +39

Nevada County cases: 9,432
Nevada County deaths: 91
24 hour change: +14

*Sources:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR