COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/3/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 158,071

Sacramento County deaths: 2,348

24 hour change: +228

Yolo County cases: 20,877

Yolo County deaths: 250

24 hour change: +28

Placer County cases: 40,493

Placer County deaths: 438

24 hour change: +70

El Dorado County cases: 17,592

El Dorado County deaths: 154

24 hour change: +25

Amador County cases: 5,596

Amador County deaths: 66

24 hour change: +3

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 24,996

Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 262

24 hour change: +39

Nevada County cases: 9,432

Nevada County deaths: 91

24 hour change: +14

*Sources: