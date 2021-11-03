COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/3/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Sacramento County cases: 158,071
Sacramento County deaths: 2,348
24 hour change: +228
Yolo County cases: 20,877
Yolo County deaths: 250
24 hour change: +28
Placer County cases: 40,493
Placer County deaths: 438
24 hour change: +70
El Dorado County cases: 17,592
El Dorado County deaths: 154
24 hour change: +25
Amador County cases: 5,596
Amador County deaths: 66
24 hour change: +3
Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 24,996
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 262
24 hour change: +39
Nevada County cases: 9,432
Nevada County deaths: 91
24 hour change: +14
