COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/2/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 157,843

Sacramento County deaths: 2,343

24 hour change: +228

Yolo County cases: 20,849

Yolo County deaths: 250

24 hour change: +140

Placer County cases: 40,423

Placer County deaths: 435

24 hour change: +347

El Dorado County cases: 17,567

El Dorado County deaths: 154

24 hour change: +106

Amador County cases: 5,593

Amador County deaths: 64

24 hour change: +52

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 24,957

Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 262

24 hour change: +184

Nevada County cases: 9,418

Nevada County deaths: 91

24 hour change: +93

*Sources: