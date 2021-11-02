COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/2/21

It’s been 593 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 157,843
Sacramento County deaths: 2,343
24 hour change: +228

Yolo County cases: 20,849
Yolo County deaths: 250
24 hour change: +140

Placer County cases: 40,423
Placer County deaths: 435
24 hour change: +347

El Dorado County cases: 17,567
El Dorado County deaths: 154
24 hour change: +106

Amador County cases: 5,593
Amador County deaths: 64
24 hour change: +52

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 24,957
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 262
24 hour change: +184

Nevada County cases: 9,418
Nevada County deaths: 91
24 hour change: +93

*Sources:

