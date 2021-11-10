COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/10/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Sacramento County cases: 159,778
Sacramento County deaths: 2,376
24 hour change: +113
Yolo County cases: 21,078
Yolo County deaths: 255
24 hour change: +17
Placer County cases: 40,999
Placer County deaths: 439
24 hour change: +48
El Dorado County cases: 17,779
El Dorado County deaths: 156
24 hour change: +15
Amador County cases: 5,653
Amador County deaths: 66
24 hour change: +10
Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,240
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 263
24 hour change: +18
Nevada County cases: 9,595
Nevada County deaths: 92
24 hour change: +24
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County