COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/10/21

It’s been 602 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 159,778
Sacramento County deaths: 2,376
24 hour change: +113

Yolo County cases: 21,078
Yolo County deaths: 255
24 hour change: +17

Placer County cases: 40,999
Placer County deaths: 439
24 hour change: +48

El Dorado County cases: 17,779
El Dorado County deaths: 156
24 hour change: +15

Amador County cases: 5,653
Amador County deaths: 66
24 hour change: +10

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,240
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 263
24 hour change: +18

Nevada County cases: 9,595
Nevada County deaths: 92
24 hour change: +24

