COVID-19: By the Numbers 11/10/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 159,778

Sacramento County deaths: 2,376

24 hour change: +113

Yolo County cases: 21,078

Yolo County deaths: 255

24 hour change: +17

Placer County cases: 40,999

Placer County deaths: 439

24 hour change: +48

El Dorado County cases: 17,779

El Dorado County deaths: 156

24 hour change: +15

Amador County cases: 5,653

Amador County deaths: 66

24 hour change: +10

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 25,240

Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 263

24 hour change: +18

Nevada County cases: 9,595

Nevada County deaths: 92

24 hour change: +24

*Sources: