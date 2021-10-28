COVID-19: By the Numbers 10/28/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 156,531

Sacramento County deaths: 2,326

24 hour change: +335

Yolo County cases: 20,640

Yolo County deaths: 250

24 hour change: +33

Placer County cases: 39,858 (n/a only updates on Mon., Wed., & Fri.,)

Placer County deaths: 434

48 hour change: +331

El Dorado County cases: 17,390

El Dorado County deaths: 154

24 hour change: +33

Amador County cases: 5,530

Amador County deaths: 64

24 hour change: +10

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 24,652

Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 258 (recent changes from the county)

24 hour change: 58

Nevada County cases: 9,293

Nevada County deaths: 90

24 hour change: +16

