COVID-19: By the Numbers 10/28/21

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
Sacramento County cases: 156,531
Sacramento County deaths: 2,326
24 hour change: +335
Yolo County cases: 20,640
Yolo County deaths: 250
24 hour change: +33
Placer County cases: 39,858 (n/a only updates on Mon., Wed., & Fri.,)
Placer County deaths: 434
48 hour change: +331
El Dorado County cases: 17,390
El Dorado County deaths: 154
24 hour change: +33
Amador County cases: 5,530
Amador County deaths: 64
24 hour change: +10
Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 24,652
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 258 (recent changes from the county)
24 hour change: 58
Nevada County cases: 9,293
Nevada County deaths: 90
24 hour change: +16
*Sources:
- Sacramento County
- Yolo County
- Placer County
- El Dorado County
- Amador County
- Yuba-Sutter Areas
- Nevada County