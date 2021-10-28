COVID-19: By the Numbers 10/28/21

It’s been 588 days since stay-at-home orders were issued to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here’s where we are.
covid update 102821

Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.

Sacramento County cases: 156,531
Sacramento County deaths: 2,326
24 hour change: +335

Yolo County cases: 20,640
Yolo County deaths: 250
24 hour change: +33

Placer County cases: 39,858 (n/a only updates on Mon., Wed., & Fri.,)
Placer County deaths: 434
48 hour change: +331

El Dorado County cases: 17,390
El Dorado County deaths: 154
24 hour change: +33

Amador County cases: 5,530
Amador County deaths: 64
24 hour change: +10

Yuba-Sutter Area cases: 24,652
Yuba-Sutter County deaths: 258 (recent changes from the county)
24 hour change: 58

Nevada County cases: 9,293
Nevada County deaths: 90
24 hour change: +16

