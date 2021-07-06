Reflect: Unicycle Square Dancing

It’s one way to celebrate the Fourth!
By
-
4
parade showing unicycle square dancing
Center for Sacramento History, Sacramento Bee Collection, 1983/001/SBPM00825

Now roll away to a half sashay! A group square dances on unicycles in this Sacramento Bee photo taken by Dick Schmidt at a Fourth of July parade along Second Street in Old Sacramento in 1972.

