Looking Back at Lady and the Boys

In the 1980s, the rockin’ rhythm and blues of Lady and the Boys electrified audiences at Melarkey’s, Bitter Creek and Crawdad’s in Sacramento, Framastanyl’s in Nevada City, and other hot venues of the day. The band gained much renown, opening for Dave Mason, Elvin Bishop and Gary U.S. Bonds, and playing the California State Fair. This 1982 publicity shot was taken at Marshall School in midtown by photographer Michael Williamson.