Welcome Home, Sgt. Andrews

Folsom native Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews arrived home to a hero’s applause over the weekend. He was one of 18 service members injured in Kabul, Afghanistan in August last year during a bomb attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Sgt. Nicole Gee of Roseville was among the 13 service members killed in the blast.

Vargas-Andrews, who has been undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland since leaving Afghanistan, flew in to Sacramento International Airport, where he was greeted by family, friends, military and first responders—and a welcoming crowd of sign-bearing, cheering members of the community eager to pay their respects and thank him for his service. He was then escorted home to Folsom, where another welcoming crowd awaited.

Photographer Greyson Sharpe shared the following images with us.