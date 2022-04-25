weathering the pandemic

In spring 2020, we witnessed a shift in the atmosphere as the pulse of Sacramento cease—venues closed, education and after-school programs halted, businesses boarded up and whole streets took on ghostly qualities. To some, it felt like an apocalyptic nightmare. People who serve the community in various industries were affected—and some worse than others. The set of images presented here depicts the faces of a few who are grateful to the community for its continued loyalty, which granted them the ability to stay in business.

I sought out smaller mom-and-pop-style shops because small businesses drive a large portion of our nation’s gross domestic product—the lifeline of America. “Small business” drives the culture and lifestyle of a community.