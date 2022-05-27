Warby Parker Comes to Roseville!

Warby Parker, the disruptive eyewear brand, is opening a new location at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville on Saturday, May 28. The store will be Warby Parker’s 25th in California and second in the Sacramento region. (The first is at the Ice Blocks on R Street.)

The location will make it easier for South Placer customers to access eye exams and an assortment of optical offerings, including the company’s Summer Sun and Summer Metals collections.

At Saturday’s grand opening, you can see the store’s custom artwork by Noah Woods, and with a purchase you’ll receive a commemorative bookmark featuring Woods’ art (while supplies last). warbyparker.com