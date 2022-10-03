Vine to Grape

Visit Sacramento says that the largest crop coming out of Sacramento County last year wasn’t rice or tomatoes, but wine grapes. In September, the tourism bureau’s Farm-to-

Fork Festival kicked off with the Legends of Wine celebration, traditionally held outdoors on the Capitol lawn but this year moved to the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center because of hot weather. More than 25 wineries poured at the event, which included food tastings from local restaurants and celebrated wine legends Darrell Corti and David Berkley.