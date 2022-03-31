Very Local’s “Finding Adventure”

The greater Sacramento region will be featured on a new streaming app, Very Local, recently launched by KCRA 3 parent company Hearst Television. Two of Very Local’s upcoming “Finding Adventure” episodes, hosted by Kinga Philipps—ocean conservationist and former host of shows on Discovery, Travel Channel and National Geographic—include footage from our area. Philipps is known for her “thrill seeker” spirit.

On April 5, “Birds of a Feather Flock Together” features Glenda Macatangay, a 41-year-old business owner, mother and former therapist who’s seeking some adventurous “firsts.” Locations include West Coast Falconry, Earthwalker LLC and Delta Windsports.

On April 19, “Don’t Cave Into the Pressure” takes viewers on a journey with Ivan Gomez, who has been on a weight loss journey for the past year but as a nighttime security guard, he hadn’t found time for new experiences. Philipps changes that. Activities include caving, mountain biking and fly-fishing.

Very Local is available free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and other platforms. Go here to see a teaser for “Finding Adventure.”