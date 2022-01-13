Podcasting, the act of recording a digital audio file and making it available for download on the Internet, has definitely entered into the mainstream of American media consumption. Approximately 197 million Americans surveyed say they are familiar with podcasts, and 155 million Americans ages 13 and older say they listened to at least one podcast last year, according to the Infinite Dial 2020 Report.

Serrano resident Keith Brooks and his business partner, Maegan McCarthy, hope their new venture—The Podcast Lounge—will catch a ride on the rise of this burgeoning broadcast medium that first made its debut all the way back in 2004.

“Podcasting hasn’t come close to (peak saturation). It’s ever-evolving, and radio conglomerates are merging, and they’re buying and selling podcasts all the time,” says Brooks, a 20-year veteran of the terrestrial radio industry as a disc jockey and sports reporter. “I believe podcasting is an ascending business, and we’re taking it to the next level.”

The El Dorado Hills-based business opened in January 2021 and is a place for those with something to say to record and distribute their voice to a potential worldwide audience. Brooks and McCarthy (who has more than 15 years in ad sales and marketing) also have expertise to help a podcast become popular.

Rather than buying a cheap microphone and recording at the kitchen table, podcasters can use the studio to record themselves with professional equipment. Recording, editing and uploading to a YouTube channel are also part of their business options.

“We invested a lot in the equipment, and this is extremely professional sounding when you get in here and record,” McCarthy says. “It sounds like the Joe Rogan shows of the world and other top podcasters—same sound quality. Podcasters don’t have to make that investment, and a lot of people aren’t sure if their podcast will take off, so they buy all the equipment and do it for three months and it goes nowhere, and they just wasted that investment. Basically, we’re allowing them to rent our equipment and then if they want it edited, we can do that and host it on our website.”

Brooks, who hosts three podcasts that cover politics, popular culture and local sports, says that podcasting is to radio what streaming is to cable: It’s taking over.

“Podcasting can most definitely get as big as terrestrial radio,” Brooks says. “For one, it’s not regulated. People can talk about anything they want . . . and they do.”