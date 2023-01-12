We’re excited to announce our brand new LensCrafters store at Natomas and Delta Shores. From choosing the perfect frames from the latest eyewear collections to personalizing your lenses, find out the many ways in which we tailor your eye care experience to fit your vision and lifestyle needs.

A personalized service

As a trusted optical retailer, LensCrafters sets the standard of quality in eye care and eyewear while ensuring that you have the best possible experience every time you visit. Our wide range of services are designed to help you find the perfect vision solution for you. Whether it’s a one-on-one styling appointment or picking up your online purchase in store, we’re here for you every step of your vision care journey.

Ahead of the trends

Discover the latest in eyewear design with our curated selection of frames in an array of colorways, shapes and materials that will flatter every style and face shape. We offer a wide assortment of premium and designer brands, including Dolce&Gabbana, Prada, Versace, Tiffany, Burberry, Ray-Ban, Oakley and more.

If you’re looking for the latest technology, check out Ray-Ban Stories, the first generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses developed in collaboration with Meta. We’ll be happy to guide you through all the latest features, including how to capture photos and videos hands-free, share more authentic stories, listen to your music and make calls when you’re on the go.

With so many options available, you won’t be able to choose just one pair!

Lenses just for you

With your prescription in hand, we can help you find the perfect lenses tailored to your specific lifestyle and vision needs. As part of the EssilorLuxottica group, we offer cutting edge lens technologies as well as Costa, Ray-Ban and Oakley Authentic prescription lenses to suit different sports and activities.

If you’re looking for the best lenses for outdoors, choose our anti-reflective or polarized sun lenses to enhance clarity and reduce glare. Drive much? Transitions lenses quickly darken in the sun and fade back to clear indoors for two pairs in one.

Blue Light filtering lenses are also a great option for digital lifestyles. They help reduce your exposure to artificial blue light while working in front of the computer or on digital devices. Whatever your look and lifestyle, we’ve got all your needs covered!

Top reasons to choose LensCrafters:

Ranked #1 in optical retail with a 5 star rating on Google

with a 5 star rating on Google A wide range of eyewear, including the latest designer collections and exclusive styles only at LensCrafters

including the latest designer collections and exclusive styles only at LensCrafters All prescriptions welcome! Bring us your outside prescription and we’ll find the perfect pair to fit your vision needs

Bring us your outside prescription and we’ll find the perfect pair to fit your vision needs Shop online, pick up in store at no extra cost with free fitting when you collect your order

at no extra cost with free fitting when you collect your order 30 Day Happiness Guarantee – if you don’t love your glasses for any reason, you can return them for a full refund or replacement within 30 days

– if you don’t love your glasses for any reason, you can return them for a full refund or replacement within 30 days Eyewear Protection Plan – enjoy unlimited repairs and replacements for 12 months with our extended warranty for $34.99 or $39.99

– enjoy unlimited repairs and replacements for 12 months with our extended warranty for $34.99 or $39.99 Free fitting and adjustments for glasses purchased in store, online or at another LensCrafters location

for glasses purchased in store, online or at another LensCrafters location Most vision insurance plans accepted – we’ll guide you through how to use your benefits in store

