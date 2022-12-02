The Holiday Mall

There’s nothing like a trip to the largest mall in the region, Westfield Galleria at Roseville, to make your spirits bright this season—after you find a place to park, that is. Word to the wise: get there early.

What better way to get in the mood for the holidays than to shop the old-fashioned way: in person, with Santa sitting center court, excited kids lined up for photos, people wearing ugly sweaters and carrying lots of professionally wrapped gifts? Live music and tons of holiday bedazzle will bring even more cheer to the festive environment.

Following are some of the ways Westfield Galleria at Roseville has jumped into the holiday swing:

Extended hours—Go here for hours.

Santa photos

Ugly sweater photos

Gift wrapping to raise money for local charitable organizations

Wreath-making party to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Placer County

Nightly menorah lightings during Hanukkah with Chabad of Placer County

Live holiday entertainment

In addition to holiday activities, the center is celebrating new store openings for Dr. Martens, Levi’s, Blaze BBQ and the highly anticipated Tapville Social (which features 16 self-pull taps of beer and wine.

Note: The Santa Cares program, a sensory-friendly environment for people with special needs to enjoy Santa’s magic prior to mall opening, happens 9–11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Reservations are required.

A full list of activities, events and holiday hours can be found on the Westfield Galleria Roseville website.