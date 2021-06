The Sunday morning farmers market—the big one—has moved from under the W-X freeway near Southside Park to the back side of Arden Fair mall while the Caltrans Fix 50 project continues. The teem­ing market continues to be a draw for local chefs and other foodies who seek the best of the region’s farm-to-fork ingredients: fruits and veggies, pastured meats and poultry, sustainable seafood, potted herbs, honey, olive oil and much more, including baked goods, flowers, even coffee.