Summer Fun: Sac Republic FC

After a rough year with no fans in the stands, Sacramento Republic FC is back in action and thrilled to welcome people into the stadium.

The Western Conference League games, which began in April and run through October, are played at Heart Health Park at Cal Expo. Social distancing measures include physically distanced seating for groups, line queuing and mobile phone concessions purchases.

“The ultimate goal is to keep people in their seats because that is the safest,” says Allison Yee-Garcia, vice president of marketing for the team. “I anticipate those restrictions easing as we get through the summer.”

Yee-Garcia adds that the team will continue to do its PRIDE Night, Salute to Veterans and Noche Latina, but the special events will look a little different.

The past year was rough for the team, after its major league expansion bid was accepted by MLS, then put on hiatus after billionaire Ron Burkle dropped his plan to invest. The development also stalled plans to build a new stadium downtown. But fans thirsty for some professional action on the field are excited to cheer on their Republic FC wherever and however they can.

“We have some returning and familiar faces on the team that our fans are excited to see and some new and exciting players, including five of our local homegrown academy players who hopefully will see some minutes this season,” says Yee-Garcia. “Our club has a winning culture, and we have made it to the post-season every season since we started. We are always pushing to keep that streak up.”

Details:

Games: Heart Health Park, 1600 Exposition Blvd.

Broadcasts: Home matches are broadcast on KQCA My58 and Estrella TV. All matches are broadcast on ESPN+.

More information about tickets, schedule and kids’ camps: sacrepublicfc.com

More Sports

Sacramento River Cats

In its 21st season, the 2019 Triple A Champion team and San Francisco Giants affiliate is playing ball all summer at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. The park returned to full-capacity seating on June 17. rivercats.com

Ironman

Sacramento hosts its first Ironman Oct. 24. The sold-out event will bring athletes, families and fans to the city, pumping needed funds into the local community. The 112-mile bike course is a fast, flat two-hour loop through the Sacramento Delta’s farmland and wine country; the 2.4-mile river swim and marathon routes are still being developed. ironman.com