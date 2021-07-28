Summer Fun: Local Roots Food Tour

You might not know that the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos was a lowrider fan, that 30 movie theaters were built on J, K and L streets between 1922 and 1932, or that Tequila Museo Mayahuel owner Ernesto Delgado was a building designer before owning restaurants. These fun facts are some of the many nuggets of knowledge you’ll gain on a Local Roots Food Tour.

You also might gain a pound or two. The walking tours, in midtown, R Street, downtown and the Sutter District, are led by savvy guides and blend bits of Sacramento history and popular culture with samples of food from area restaurants and stops at locally owned shops.

“Especially with Sacramento being the Farm-to-Fork Capital, it’s a wonderful way to show these businesses off,” says Local Roots Food Tours co-owner Dawnie Andrak. Currently limited to no more than 10 people, the tours consist of several tastings, including one with a cocktail. The tours change depending on the day, but the restaurants and shops are all prepped for the group prior to their arrival.

A recent downtown tour focused on K Street. It began with frank talk about the history of “The Kay,” then a stop at Mayahuel for a refreshing watermelon mocktail, savory bowl of crema de poblano soup and a little bocadillo of black beans, chili and sour cream. The tour group then hit The Allspicery storefront, where participants were given packets of tea to counteract seasonal allergies and an Italian spice blend. Next was a bellyful of fried chicken, fries, coleslaw and house-made pickles from Nash & Proper, and finally a stop at Odd Cookie for an inch-thick cookie or over-the-top cupcake and an adult beverage at Odd Cookie’s bar.

Meagan Evans, on a getaway from Houston with a girlfriend, was delighted with the tastings, Sacramento history and art, and the company she met, sharing her love for the experience via Snapchat and Instagram throughout.

“We’re all foodies,” she says. “It’s like, if you like to eat, then we can hang.”

Local Roots Food Tours

Reservations: Call (800) 407-8918 or book at localrootsfoodtours.com

Price: $78 per person

Tour times: Depending on the tour, three-hour tours start at either 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

More Tours:

Old Sacramento Underground Tour

Learn how Sacramento was literally raised out of flood danger with a colorful cast of guides who go underground, through hollowed-out sidewalks and sloped alleyways. Prices are $18 for adults, $12 for youths 6–17, and free for children 5 and younger. shopsachistorymuseum.org

California Gold Rush: The Sacramento Grid by Bicycle

Hop on a bike or rent a Jump or Lime bike for this two-hour audio tour led by storyteller Marc Christensen. Departing and ending on the west side (10th Street) of the State Capitol, the tour stops at various sites that describe the state’s founding and Gold Rush. voicemap.me (search “Sacramento grid by bicycle”)