Summer Fun: Farm-to-Fork Festival

It’s back! The one and only Farm-to-Fork Festival, that celebration of everything edible—and drinkable—that makes Sacramento so special.

“We think the Farm-to-Fork Festival is designed around celebrating Sacramento and the people of Sacramento, says Kari Miskit, chief of communications for Visit Sacramento. “We plan to bring it all back—the Legends of Wine event, the Tower Bridge Dinner and the Farm-to-Fork Street Festival.”

The Street Festival, Sept. 17–18 on Capitol Mall between Third and Fifth streets, is free and welcomes thousands of visitors from the region and well beyond. In addition to a full mile of food and drink vendors, you’ll find chefs conducting cooking demonstrations, growers talking about how their products are grown or produced, and live music over the two-day event.

Unlike other big events, Miskit says this one seems to draw people who are really engaged in the farm-to-fork movement and are eager to take time to meet the farmers and growers.

“They want to talk to Jody Bogle about Bogle Vineyards wines. They are looking for a seat at the cooking demo and arrive 20 minutes early. People invest in this. It’s part of their life. This is about establishing relationships you can carry on.”

Legends of Wine, scheduled for Sept. 9, is an outdoor event on Capitol Mall. It features unlimited pours from regional wineries selected by international wine legends Darrell Corti and David Berkley and selections of Sacramento’s farm-to-fork cuisine.

The Tower Bridge Dinner on Sept. 12, which became a to-go event in 2020, also will be resurrected on the bridge this year. Chef Santana Diaz of UC Davis Health is leading the team of chefs, who include Patricio Wise of Nixtaco, Evelyn Miliate of Raley’s, Billy Ngo of Kru, Dane Blom of Grange and of Track Seven. Tickets go on sale July 15.

Street Festival Details

When: Sept. 17–18

Where: Capitol Mall between Third and Fifth streets

More information: farmtofork.com

Other Events

Chalk It Up!

The annual Labor Day weekend chalk art event continues this year Sept. 4–6 at Fremont Park (16th and Q) in midtown. Art also will be created on sidewalks in front of community organizations and businesses. Live music, craft beer and food vendors are all part of the fun. chalkitup.org

Third Thursday at 24th and K

Strap on your roller skates for this party from 6–10 p.m. Aug. 19. The midtown event will feature goods by local artisans and crafters, and restaurants spilling onto the street with their food and drink. Join some DIY activities, accompanied by live music.

Wide Open Walls

The fifth annual mural event takes place Sept. 9–19, welcoming a dozen artists from all over the world to join local artists creating murals along Jazz Alley downtown, the Old Sacramento Waterfront and Del Paso Boulevard. Local artists include Joshua Lawyer, Lin Fei Fei, John Connolly, Lord Pawn, Jolene Russell and Miles Toland. New this year will be a partnership with the Museum of Science and Curiosity, with painting in various locations in the soon-to-open museum. wideopenwalls.com