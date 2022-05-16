Staying Lucid

Kevin Luther, owner/winemaker for Lucid Winery, started making wine under the Lucid label in 2017 and planned to open a tasting room in March 2020. However, the pandemic back burnered that plan. In the past two years, Lucid morphed from a traditional winery to a virtual one, shipping sampler sets throughout the country for corporate and private customers.

While the winery will continue offering this virtual model, it has now added a venue for in person wine tasting and gatherings. In February, Luther and his team opened the doors, welcoming visitors to a 5,000-square-foot brick warehouse located next to Fox & Goose Public House. On display: a wide variety of plants, a selection of bookshelves and books from the library Luther inherited from his father, and wood furniture crafted by Luther and members of his family. Visitors will also find plenty of room to wander and smaller areas sectioned off for more intimate gatherings and special events.

Lucid’s core offerings are organic, vegan and naturally made wines using fruit sourced from vineyards in Amador County, El Dorado County and Lodi. However, the menu includes more than just traditional wine. Luther’s approach is unconventional. As a self-proclaimed mad scientist, he says there are no rules. “Let’s just make fun, delicious wine with no allegiance to expectations.”

Enter Luther’s laboratory to taste some of his latest experiments while relaxing to an eclectic mix of music. The beverage menu includes tasting flights, wines by the glass or bottle, sparkling wines and sparkling mead (honey wine), sangria and port-style wines, ciders, “brewvins” (wine/beer hybrids) and piquettes. (These are low-alcohol sparkling wines that are traditional in some southern European countries. Lucid’s piquettes have been enhanced with spices, herbs, flowers and fruit to boost flavor and aroma.) Visitors can order food from Fox & Goose or bring in takeout from other local eateries.

Lucid Winery is open Wednesday–Friday 2–10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.–10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information and updates, visit lucidwinery.com.