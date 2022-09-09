With a series of seven small sculptures placed along a 1-mile stretch of K Street downtown, the Spirit Wings project honors Sacramento’s original wetlands and native people. The sculptures, created by local artist Garr Ugalde, show transformation from bird to human in flight. Megan Blackwell and Phil Tretheway concepted the project and, with support from the Sacramento Metro Chamber’s Metro EDGE, Downtown Sacramento Partnership and DOCO Merchants Association, unveiled it in late July. Walk the mile and see if you can spot all seven sculptures. (Hint: Start near Seventh and K.) For more information, go to spiritwings916.com.