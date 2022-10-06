Sacramento Speakers Series’ 2022– 2023 Season

For those of you who engage in long-range planning, here’s a list of the speakers coming to our city for the Society of Orators’ Big Names Are Coming series.

Oct. 12, 2022

DR. NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON

Nov. 16, 2022

DR. MATTHEW WALKER

Jan. 18, 2023

ANNE-MARIE SLAUGHTER

March 1, 2023

DR. SIDDHARTHA MUKHERJEE

March 29, 2023

ELIZABETH GILBERT

April 26, 2023

MICHAEL BESCHLOSS

All presentations take place at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, 1301 L St. Subscriptions are sold by series only. Tickets to individual events are not available. For subscriptions and more information, see sacramentospeakers.com.