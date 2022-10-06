Sacramento Speakers Series’ 2022– 2023 Season

For those of you who engage in long-range planning, here’s a list of the speakers coming to our city for the Society of Orators’ Big Names Are Coming series.
Oct. 12, 2022
DR. NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON
Nov. 16, 2022
DR. MATTHEW WALKER
Jan. 18, 2023
ANNE-MARIE SLAUGHTER
March 1, 2023
DR. SIDDHARTHA MUKHERJEE
March 29, 2023
ELIZABETH GILBERT
April 26, 2023
MICHAEL BESCHLOSS
All presentations take place at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, 1301 L St. Subscriptions are sold by series only. Tickets to individual events are not available. For subscriptions and more information, see sacramentospeakers.com.