Sacramento Mourns

“This morning, our city has a broken heart,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg at a briefing Sunday morning just hours after six people died and at least 12 others were injured in a mass shooting that took place near 10th and K streets in Sacramento. In our downtown district, where business and activity has been bustling back to life after the past two years’ pandemic restrictions, gunfire broke out just after 2 a.m. Sacramento Police Department investigators have been working around the clock since to process evidence and gather information.

Last night, a small vigil took place at Cesar Chavez Plaza, where people gathered to pay respects to the families of those killed and call for change to help end gun violence. Tonight, Mayor Steinberg and Voice of the Youth’s Berry Accius and other community leaders will hold a vigil open to all at Ali Youssefi Square (Seventh and K streets) starting at 7:30 p.m., with remarks set to begin at 8 p.m.

At a Sunday afternoon press conference, Police Chief Kathy Lester, sworn in less than a month ago, said, “Public safety is a community issue,” as she implored anyone who had been in the area to share videos, photos and any other information on a website the police department mobilized within hours of the shooting. (Go here or see the QR code in this story.) What police say they know so far: multiple shooters were involved, a fight took place outside a nearby nightclub shortly before the gunfire, a stolen handgun was recovered from the scene, and one of their own cameras captured some footage of the events.

As the investigation continues, we at Sacramento Magazine extend our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in this tragedy, and we offer hope and healing to the people who were injured. We remain grateful for our region’s brave first responders and health care providers, and to our city leaders as they guide us through the aftermath of Sunday morning’s tragic events and help our community move forward together.