Sacramento Magazine’s List of Top Lawyers 2022

Lawyers are a bit like a car insurance policy: You never want to need one, but when you do, you want the best out there. To help you find the best, Sacramento Magazine contracted with Professional Research Services, which asked Sacramento-area attorneys to nominate three colleagues who they would recommend in their area of law. All nominees were reviewed to ensure their licenses were up to date and in good standing with The State Bar of California. Those who received the highest number of votes made the cut. Along with the Top Lawyers list, each year we profile a select few lawyers, giving you a (fun) glimpse at the person behind the title. Whether you are looking for someone who specializes in real estate, personal injury, mediation, employment and labor issues or something else, there’s a lawyer for you.

ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION

Melissa Blair Aliotti

Judicate West Hal D. Bartholomew

Bartholomew & Wasznicky LLP Cecily Bond

JAMS Edward J. Corey Jr.

Weintraub Tobin Richard L. Gilbert

Richard L. Gilbert Kenneth Harris

Law Office of Kenneth D. Harris Robert C. Hight

JAMS Ernest A. Long

Ernest A. Long ADR Nicholas K. Lowe

Law Offices of Nicholas K. Lowe Ken Malovos

Malovos Mediation Stephen J. Meyer

Downey Brand LLP Bob O’Connor

O’Connor Thompson

McDonough Klotsche LLP David L. Perrault

Judicate West Donald R. Person

JAMS Daniel I. Spector

Law Office of Daniel I. Spector Daniel A. Street

The Law Office of Daniel A. Street Bradley S. Thomas

Judicate West Russ J. Wunderli

Judicate West

ANTI-TRUST

William A. Kershaw

Kershaw Cook & Talley William R. Warne

Downey Brand LLP APPELLATE Brendan J. Begley

Weintraub Tobin Michael E. Chase

Boutin Jones Inc. Jeffrey S. Einsohn

Parker Taylor Law Group Jay-Allen Eisen

Downey Brand LLP Stephanie J. Finelli

Law Office of Stephanie J. Finelli Michael “Todd” Fogarty

Boutin Jones Inc. Cynthia Larsen

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP Sheila Wirkus

Pendergast, Gavrilov & Brooks C. Athena Roussos

C. Athena Roussos,

Appellate Law John A. Whitesides

Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff Grant A. Winter

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

ARBITRATION

Melissa Blair Aliotti

Judicate West

Stephen L. Goff

King & Spalding LLP

Daniel Yamshon

Daniel Yamshon,

Arbitration & Mediation

BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICE

Gary L. Bradus

Weintraub Tobin James K. Dyer Jr.

Buchalter Janlynn R. Fleener

Downey Brand LLP Greg L. Johnson

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard

& Smith LLP Gregg D. Josephson

Stewart Ward & Josephson LLP Douglas H. Kraft

Kraft Law Robert S. McWhorter

Buchalter Ian A. Rambarran

Klinedinst PC Bret R. Rossi

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard

BANKRUPTCY AND CREDITOR/DEBTOR

J. Russell Cunningham

Desmond, Nolan,

Livaich & Cunningham Jamie P. Dreher

Downey Brand LLP Daniel L. Egan

Wilke Fleury LLP Elliot Gale

Gale Angelo Johnson

& Patrick P.C. Gabriel P. Herrera

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Scott M. Johnson

Gale Angelo Johnson

& Patrick P.C. Valery P. Loumber

Gavrilov & Brooks Robert S. McWhorter

Buchalter Julie E. Oelsner

Weintraub Tobin Donna Parkinson

Parkinson Phinney Paul J. Pascuzzi

Felderstein Fitzgerald

Willoughby Pascuzzi & Rios LLP Tom Phinney

Parkinson Phinney Kelly L. Pope

Downey Brand LLP Jennifer L. Pruski

Trainor Fairbrook Jason E. Rios

Felderstein Fitzgerald Willoughby

Pascuzzi & Rios LLP Bret R. Rossi

Kronick Moskovitz Tiedemann & Girard

Steven Williamson Wilke Fleury LLP

Thomas A. Willoughby Felderstein Fitzgerald

Willoughby Pascuzzi & Rios LLP

BUSINESS LITIGATION

Annie S. Amaral

Downey Brand LLP Meghan M. Baker

Downey Brand LLP Dale C. Campbell

Weintraub Tobin Kevin T. Collins

Buchalter David A. Diepenbrock

Weintraub Tobin Jennifer E. Duggan

Duggan Law Corporation Wesley Ehlers

Ehlers Law Corporation Ognian Gavrilov

Gavrilov & Brooks Louis A. Gonzalez Jr.

Weintraub Tobin Tory E. Griffin

Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLP Gabriel P. Herrera

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Kevin Hughey

Hughey Gentry, LLP John T. Kinn

Segal & Associates, PC Bradley A. McDowell

Smith, McDowell & Powell,

A Law Corporation Vincent McLaughlin

Gavrilov & Brooks Robert S. McWhorter

Buchalter Michael J. Muse-Fisher

Buchalter Port J. Parker

Parker Taylor Law Group Bret R. Rossi

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Bruce A. Scheidt

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Daniel S. Stouder

Boutin Jones Inc. Robert D. Swanson

Boutin Jones Inc. Myles G. Taylor

Parker Taylor Law Group William R. Warne

Downey Brand LLP

Phillip Chan

BUCHALTER, A PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

PRACTICE AREA: Labor & Employment Law and Litigation

I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because my parents are Chinese immigrants, my career options were limited. I wasn’t interested in being a doctor, accountant or engineer, so the only career left was being a lawyer. I learned, only later, that there were other career options . . .

MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Trust your instincts and hire the person whom you would trust to watch your kid—or dog or cat.

THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: As a law clerk for a judge, I worked on a case where a prison inmate requested a reduction in his sentence. His brief was one of the most creative and persuasive legal briefs I had read that summer. Until that point, I had never seen statutory interpretation done in crayon.

IF I COULD CHANGE PROFESSIONS FOR ONE DAY, I’D WORK AS A: Teacher. I enjoy breaking down complex concepts and explaining them in different ways to help people understand them. It is so gratifying finding creative ways to help people learn things, especially abstruse ones.

I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Jogging. To me, it’s like a shower for my brain.

BUSINESS/CORPORATE

Russell J. Austin

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Gary L. Bradus

Weintraub Tobin Ian Carter

Carter West Christopher Chediak

Weintraub Tobin Jim Clarke

Weintraub Tobin Anna Crivelli

Buchalter Chris Delfino

Delfino Madden O’Malley

Coyle & Koewler D. Keith B. Dunnagan

BPE Law Group, PC James K. Dyer Jr.

Buchalter Ognian Gavrilov

Gavrilov & Brooks Julie E. Green

Weintraub Tobin Michael K. Iwahiro

The Burton Law Firm Elizabeth Leet Jackson

Delfino Madden O’Malley

Coyle & Koewler Gregg D. Josephson

Stewart Ward & Josephson LLP Shawn M. Kent

Weintraub Tobin Jeffrey M. Koewler

Delfino Madden O’Malley

Coyle & Koewler Vincent McLaughlin

Gavrilov & Brooks Dennis E. Michaels

Boutin Jones Inc. Iain Mickle

Boutin Jones Inc. Jonathan Peters

The Burton Law Firm Mark E. Peterson

MEP Law Corp Jaclyn L. Powell

Smith, McDowell & Powell,

A Law Corporation R. Shane Quigley

Parker Taylor Law Group Kristina M. Reed

Law Office of

Kristina M. Reed Silvio Reggiardo III

Downey Brand LLP Christopher L. Russell

Stoel Rives LLP B.J. Susich

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Myles G. Taylor

Parker Taylor Law Group Belan K. Wagner

Wagner Kirkman Blaine

Klomparens & Youmans LLP Ashley West

Carter West Douglas L. Youmans

Wagner Kirkman Blaine

Klomparens & Youmans LLP

CLASS ACTION/MASS TORTS

Clayeo C. Arnold

Arnold Law Firm Meghan M. Baker

Downey Brand LLP Ian J. Barlow

Kershaw Cook & Talley Andrew Bluth

Singleton Schreiber William A. Kershaw

Kershaw Cook & Talley David E. Mastagni

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. Phillip R. Mastagni

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. Chris Rodriguez

Singleton Schreiber Stuart C. Talley

Kershaw Cook & Talley Julie A. Totten

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

COMMERCIAL LAW

Benjamin M. Heuer

Buchalter

Bruce A. Scheidt

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard

CONSTRUCTION

J. Scott Alexander

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Tania Colderbank

Colderbank Law, Inc. Jennifer L. Dauer

Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer

McCandless LLP Eileen M. Diepenbrock

Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer

McCandless LLP Sean J. Filippini

Downey Brand LLP Daniel J. Foster

Wilke Fleury LLP David A. Frenznick

Wilke Fleury LLP George Guthrie

Wilke Fleury LLP Jack A. Klauschie Jr.

Matheny Sears Linkert

& Jaime, LLP Erin K. McDonough

O’Connor Thompson

McDonough Klotsche LLP Scott D. McElhern

Downey Brand LLP Lisa D. Nicolls

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP John S. Poulos

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard

& Smith LLP Jessica A. Robison

Trainor Fairbrook D. Michael Schoenfeld

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Kenneth I. Schumaker

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP V. Blair Shahbazian

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Daniel M. Steinberg

Trainor Fairbrook Chad S. Tapp

Porter Scott Sean Thompson

O’Connor Thompson

McDonough Klotsche LLP Treven I. Tilbury

Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLP Jake C. Weaver

Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLC Matthew J. Weber

Downey Brand LLP Arthur G. Woodward

Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLP

CRIMINAL DEFENSE: NON-WHITE-COLLAR

Kelly Babineau

The Law Office of Kelly Babineau J.P. Brennan

Brennan Defense John J. Casey III

Law Offices of John J. Casey III Michael Chastaine

Chastaine Jones Susan Gellman

Cohen Defense Group Eric H. Hintz

Law Offices of Eric H. Hintz Joseph Hoffman

Hoffman & Hoffman Jason Robert Holley

Holley Defense Law Offices Thomas A. Johnson

Law Office of Thomas A. Johnson Martin Jones

Chastaine Jones Jennifer Mouzis

Mouzis Criminal Defense Joshua A. Olander

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. William J. Portanova

Portanova & Associates Mark Reichel

Law Office of Mark Reichel Martin E. Tejeda

Law Office of Martin E. Tejeda Chet Templeton

Templeton & Mixon, LLC Michelle E. Trigger

Trigger Law Office John Virga

Virga Law Firm Steven Whitworth

Law Office of Steve Whitworth Michael J. Wise

Wise Law Group M. Bradley Wishek

Rothschild Wishek + Sands LLP Barry A. Zimmerman

Cohen Defense Group

CRIMINAL DEFENSE: WHITE-COLLAR

Kelly Babineau

The Law Office of Kelly Babineau Kresta N. Daly

Barth Daly LLP Candice L. Fields

Candice Fields Law David D. Fischer

Law Offices of David D. Fischer Susan Gellman

Cohen Defense Group Patrick K. Hanly

Law Offices of Patrick K. Hanly Thomas A. Johnson

Law Office of Thomas A. Johnson Richard Pachter

The Law Offices of Richard Pachter Todd A. Pickles

Greenberg Traurig, LLP William J. Portanova

Portanova & Associates Malcolm Segal

Segal & Associates, PC M. Bradley Wishek

Rothschild Wishek + Sands LLP

Jesse Yang

TAYLOR & WILEY

PRACTICE AREA: Environmental/Land Use

I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because it interested me and hopefully made up for any disappointment my parents experienced after finding out that I didn’t want to become a doctor.

MY ADVICE TO LAWYERS IN HIGH-PROFILE CASES SUCH AS JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD: Keep your public comments to a minimum.

MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Ask your attorney friends for a referral.

THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: Involved a project that took over eight years to get through the environmental review process.

THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION LAWYERS FACE: Is that we’re litigious by nature. I think we spend considerably more time trying to avoid litigation.

THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: That I’m part of a process that results in more environmentally friendly land-use projects.

IF I COULD CHANGE PROFESSIONS FOR ONE DAY, I’D WORK AS A: Science teacher, marine biologist, craft brewer or vintage car racer.

I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Mountain biking and having a pint of IPA afterwards. IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: My wife and I would be researching moving to New Zealand or Costa Rica.

EMINENT DOMAIN

Gary Livaich

Desmond, Nolan,

Livaich & Cunningham Brian Manning

Desmond, Nolan,

Livaich & Cunningham Scott D. McElhern

Downey Brand LLP Darrin M. Menezes

Weintraub Tobin

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

Jeff Chang

Best Best & Krieger LLP Scott E. Galbreath

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Wendy L. Gilligan

Employee Benefits

Law Group PC Jenni Krengel

Buchalter James M. Nelson

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Jim Paul

Employee Benefits

Law Group PC Ken Ruthenberg

Employee Benefits

Law Group PC

EMPLOYMENT & LABOR

Ryan E. Abernethy

Weintraub Tobin Meagan Bainbridge

Weintraub Tobin J. Edward Brooks

Gavrilov & Brooks Christina Bucci Hamilton

Duggan Law Corporation Phillip Chan

Buchalter Lukas Clary

Weintraub Tobin Daniel J. Coyle

Delfino Madden O’Malley

Coyle & Koewler Jennifer E. Duggan

Duggan Law Corporation Cassandra M. Ferrannini

Downey Brand LLP Jeffrey D. Fulton

Law Office of Jeffrey D. Fulton Carolee G. Kilduff

Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff Timothy Long

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Kimberly A. Lucia

Boutin Jones Inc. Jennifer Randlett Madden

Delfino Madden O’Malley

Coyle & Koewler David P. Mastagni

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. Kathleen N. Mastagni Storm

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. Laura C. McHugh

Duggan Law Corporation Alex Medina

Medina McKelvey LLP Timothy B. Nelson

Medina McKelvey LLP Charles L. Post

Weintraub Tobin Robert L. Rediger

Rediger Labor Law LLP Jennifer Shaw

Shaw Law Group, PC Mark S. Spring

CDF Labor Law LLP Elizabeth B. Stallard

Downey Brand LLP Daniel A. Street

The Law Office of Daniel A. Street Jill P. Telfer

Telfer Law Bruce M. Timm

Boutin Jones Inc. Julie A. Totten

Orrick, Herrington

& Sutcliffe LLP David W. Tyra

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Lizbeth (Beth) V. West

Weintraub Tobin Christopher H. Whelan

Law Offices of Christopher

H. Whelan, Inc.

ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

Joshua L. Baker

Day Carter & Murphy LLP Barbara A. Brenner

White Brenner LLP Andrew Brown

Ellison Schneider Harris

& Donlan LLP G. Braiden Chadwick

Mitchell Chadwick LLP Andrea P. Clark

Downey Brand LLP Steven H. Goldberg

Downey Brand LLP Jeffery D. Harris

Ellison Schneider Harris

& Donlan LLP Jonathan Kendrick

Buchalter Janelle S. Krattiger

Ellison Schneider Harris

& Donlan LLP Andrea Leisy

Remy Moose Manley, LLP Michael N. Mills

Stoel Rives LLP Scott A. Morris

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Meredith E. Nikkel

Downey Brand LLP Kevin M. O’Brien

Downey Brand LLP Gwenneth A. O’Hara

Buchalter Heraclio Pimentel Jr.

Stoel Rives LLP Scott L. Shapiro

Downey Brand LLP Ann L. Trowbridge

Day Carter & Murphy LLP

ENVIRONMENTAL

William W. Abbott

Abbott & Kindermann, Inc. Carissa M. Beecham

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Barbara A. Brenner

White Brenner LLP Steven H. Goldberg

Downey Brand LLP Nicole E. Granquist

Downey Brand LLP Amy Higuera

Thomas Law Group Holly J. Jacobson

Bartkiewicz, Kronick

& Shanahan, PC Matthew S. Keasling

Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C. Diane G. Kindermann Henderson

Abbott & Kindermann, Inc. Jennifer Hartman King

Hartman King PC Janelle S. Krattiger

Ellison Schneider Harris

& Donlan LLP Alanna Lungren

Hartman King PC Whitman F. Manley

Remy Moose Manley, LLP Andrea A. Matarazzo

Pioneer Law Group LLP James G. Moose

Remy Moose Manley, LLP Lauren V. Neuhaus

Stoel Rives LLP Daniel J. O’Hanlon

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Gwenneth A. O’Hara

Buchalter Heraclio Pimentel Jr.

Stoel Rives LLP Robert P. Soran

Downey Brand LLP Timothy M. Taylor

Stoel Rives LLP Sabrina Teller

Remy Moose Manley, LLP Tina Thomas

Thomas Law Group Melissa A. Thorme

Downey Brand LLP Kate Wheatley

Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C. Tiffany K. Wright

Remy Moose Manley, LLP Jesse Yang

Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.

ESTATE PLANNING & PROBATE

Elise S. F. Baker

Placer Law Group, APC Kay U. Brooks

Weintraub Tobin Frayda Bruton

Frayda Bruton Law Jeb Burton

The Burton Law Firm Kristin N. Capritto

Downey Brand LLP Janet Z. Chediak

Weintraub Tobin Ashley Clower

Clower Law, A Professional

Law Corporation Edward J. Corey Jr.

Weintraub Tobin Kelly E. Dankbar

Weintraub Tobin James L. Deeringer

Downey Brand LLP Jeffrey S. Galvin

Downey Brand LLP Edward W. Goldkuhl

Goldkuhl, LLP Jonathan Huber

Huber Fox, P.C. Heather Johnston

Sapphire Law Group Robin L. Klomparens

Wagner Kirkman Blaine

Klomparens & Youmans LLP Leslie R. Kolafa

Weintraub Tobin Gina L. Lera

Lera Tiberini PC L. Stuart List

Boutin Jones Inc. Donald Madsen

Donald P. Madsen,

Attorney at Law Jennifer Miller Moss

Moss & Locke Alexis Ortega

The Burton Law Firm Bryan L. Phipps

Buchalter Tracy M. Potts

Legacy Law Group Silvio Reggiardo III

Downey Brand LLP Hannah A. Shakin

Downey Brand LLP Kent W. Silvester

Boutin Jones Inc. Colin T. Smith

The Law Office of

Colin T. Smith Daniel I. Spector

Law Office of Daniel I. Spector Borden D. Webb

Borden D. Webb Law Corporation Randall R. Wilson

Sinclair, Wilson, Baldo &

Chamberlain, Attorneys at Law Michael Yee

Yee Law Group, PC

FAMILY

Tiffany L. Andrews

Law Office of Tiffany

L. Andrews, P.C. Beth M. Appelsmith

Beth M. Appelsmith Jill L. Barr

Hemmer & Barr LLP Hal D. Bartholomew

Bartholomew & Wasznicky LLP Sally K. Callahan

The Law Offices of

Sally K. Callahan, P.C. Fredrick S. “Rick” Cohen

Law Offices of Fredrick S. Cohen Kristine S. Cummings

Law Office of

Kristine S. Cummings Stephanie J. Finelli

Law Office of Stephanie J. Finelli Neil M. Forester

Forester Purcell Stowell PC Camille H. Hemmer

Hemmer & Barr LLP Jennifer Hemmer

Hemmer & Barr LLP Natalya Kalinovskiy

Gale Angelo Johnson

& Patrick P.C. Charlotte L. Keeley

Keeley Family Law Victoria S. Linder

Law Offices of Victoria

S. Linder, PC Thomas E. Marrs

Marrs Law, P.C. Mary J. Martinelli

Downey Brand LLP Wazhma Mojaddidi

Mojaddidi Law Mary Molinaro

Law Office of Mary Molinaro Elizabeth N. Niemi

Of Counsel to Gavrilov & Brooks Robert J. O’Hair

Woodruff, O’Hair, Posner

& Salinger, Inc. John P. O’Malley

Delfino Madden O’Malley Coyle & Koewler

Lauren R. Patrick

Gale Angelo Johnson &

Patrick P.C. Sean M. Patrick

Law Offices of Sean M. Patrick Kelly L. Pope

Downey Brand LLP Matthew K. Purcell

Purcell Stowell PC Richard E. Quiles

Gale Angelo Johnson

& Patrick P.C. Tara M. Rojas

Rojas Family Law, Inc. Paula D. Salinger

Woodruff, O’Hair, Posner

& Salinger, Inc. Cheri L. Simmons

Law Offices of Cheri

L. Simmons, P.C. Brooke N. Stephens

Merus Law Michelle L. Stowell

Purcell Stowell PC Diane E. Wasznicky

Bartholomew & Wasznicky LLP Stephanie L. Williams

Williams Family Law Casey Young

Young Law Firm

GENERAL LITIGATION

Annie S. Amaral

Downey Brand LLP Andrew T. Caulfield

Caulfield Law Firm Kevin J. Dehoff

Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff Jacob D. Flesher

Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc. Louis A. Gonzalez Jr.

Weintraub Tobin Wendy A. Green

Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc. Melissa A. Jones

Stoel Rives LLP Michael J. Kuzmich

Boutin Jones Inc. Richard S. Linkert

Matheny Sears Linkert

& Jaime, LLP David P. Mastagni

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. James D. McNairy

Boutin Jones Inc. Jason W. Schaff

Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc. Jeremy J. Schroeder

Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc. Daniel S. Stouder

Boutin Jones Inc. William R. Warne

Downey Brand LLP

Wazhma Mojaddidi

MOJADDIDI LAW CORPORATION

PRACTICE AREA: Family Law

I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Since I was 10 years old because my father told me it was the right career path for a child who relentlessly argued like I did.

I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: Because I am able to empathetically advocate for people during a difficult time in their lives regarding issues that affect their family structure, their finances and their personal safety.

MY ADVICE TO LAWYERS IN HIGH-PROFILE CASES SUCH AS JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD: Is to ignore the cameras and do your job.

THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION LAWYERS FACE: Is that we are in it only for the money. I am passionate about my work and chose this career because I care about people and their rights.

THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: The reputation I have built in my legal community as a strong advocate.

I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Staying busy. The less I have on my plate, the more time I have to stress.

IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: I would keep working as much as I do now. This busy bee is not motivated by money.

GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS

Steven G. Churchwell

Buchalter Jennifer L. Dauer

Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer

McCandless LLP Jeremy Meier

Greenberg Trauig, LLP Cynthia Larsen

Orrick, Herrington

& Sutcliffe LLP Ruthann G. Ziegler

Law Office of

Ruthann G. Ziegler

HEALTH CARE

Christopher F. Anderson

Weintraub Tobin James Andrew Caprile

Buchalter Michael J. Daponde

DSR Health Law Anthony R. Eaton

DSR Health Law Stephen L. Goff

King & Spalding LLP Suzanne E. Hennessy

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Curtis Leavitt

Kennaday Leavitt PC Eunice C. Majam-Simpson

DSR Health Law Devan J. McCarty

Buchalter Darcy L. Muilenburg

DSR Health Law Michael G. Polis

Wilke Fleury LLP Megan A. Rowe

DSR Health Law Cathy Salenko

CMSP Governing Board Office Jennifer A. Scott

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Brian M. Taylor

Boutin Jones Inc. Jeanne L. Vance

Weintraub Tobin

IMMIGRATION

Ann Kanter

Kanter & Romo

Immigration Law Office

Michael W. Schoenleber

The Law Office of

Schoenleber & Waltermire

Mary M. Waltermire

The Law Office of

Schoenleber & Waltermire

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Steven B. Hymas II

Downey Brand LLP

INSURANCE

Mary P. Derner

Caulfield Law Firm Craig E. Farmer

Farmer Curtis, LLP Daniel J. Foster

Wilke Fleury LLP Daniel S. Glass

Law Office of Daniel S. Glass George Guthrie

Wilke Fleury LLP Daniel C. Taylor

Jacobsen & McElroy PC

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Kevin Hughey

Hughey Gentry, LLP

Michael K. Iwahiro

The Burton Law Firm

Audrey A. Millemann

Weintraub Tobin

Michael J. Thomas

Downey Brand LLP

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Alexis Ortega

The Burton Law Firm

LAND USE/ZONING

William W. Abbott

Abbott & Kindermann, Inc. Nicholas Avdis

Thomas Law Group G. Braiden Chadwick

Mitchell Chadwick LLP Meghan Dunnagan

BPE Law Group, PC Mona G. Ebrahimi

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Laura Harris

Remy Moose Manley, LLP Ryan M. Hooper

Law Offices of

Gregory D. Thatch Matthew S. Keasling

Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C. Diane G. Kindermann Henderson

Abbott & Kindermann, Inc. Andrea A. Matarazzo

Pioneer Law Group LLP Patrick G. Mitchell

Mitchell Chadwick LLP Osha Meserve

Soluri Meserve,

A Law Corporation Christopher L. Powell

Mitchell Chadwick LLP John M. Taylor

Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C. Timothy M. Taylor

Stoel Rives LLP Gregory D. Thatch

Law Offices of

Gregory D. Thatch Tina Thomas

Thomas Law Group Kate Wheatley

Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C. Douglas L. White

White Brenner LLP James B. (Jim) Wiley

Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C. Tiffany K. Wright

Remy Moose Manley, LLP

LEGAL MALPRACTICE

Kenneth E. Bacon

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. James J. Banks

Banks & Watson Attorneys Bret Batchman

Hansen Kohls Sommer

& Jacob LLP Jeffrey S. Einsohn

Parker Taylor Law Group Mark E. Ellis

Ellis Law Group LLP Gregory Fayard

Cardinale Fayard Karen M. Goodman

Goodman Law Corporation Christine E. Jacob

Hansen Kohls Sommer

& Jacob LLP James R. Kirby II

Nageley, Kirby & Winberry, LLP Daniel V. Kohls

Hansen Kohls Sommer

& Jacob LLP Port J. Parker

Parker Taylor Law Group Jason J. Sommer

Hansen Kohls Sommer

& Jacob LLP Natalie Vance

Klinedinst PC

LEGISLATIVE & GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS

Steven G. Churchwell

Buchalter

Randy Pollack

White Brenner LLP

Patrick K. Shannon

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

LITIGATION: BANKING AND FINANCE

Janlynn R. Fleener

Downey Brand LLP

Douglas H. Kraft

Kraft Law

Robert S. McWhorter

Buchalter

LITIGATION: COMMERCIAL

Corey M. Day

Stoel Rives LLP Jamie P. Dreher

Downey Brand LLP Max Fujii

Stoel Rives LLP Kurt A. Kappes

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Nicholas D. Karkazis

Stoel Rives LLP Michael J. Kuzmich

Boutin Jones Inc. Kelley M. Lincoln

Boutin Jones Inc. Michael J. Muse-Fisher

Buchalter William R. Warne

Downey Brand LLP Thomas A. Woods

Stoel Rives LLP

Karen M. Goodman

GOODMAN LAW CORP

PRACTICE AREA: Legal Malpractice

I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: I have been fascinated about how much lawyers can make a difference, good or bad, in so many people’s lives. I love representing lawyers who really are invested in their clients. I love representing clients who have been betrayed by their lawyers.

MY ADVICE TO LAWYERS IN HIGH-PROFILE CASES SUCH AS JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD: Be prepared; you never know when five minutes of questioning will go viral.

MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Get a copy of the lawyer’s insurance policy. Too many lawyers don’t carry insurance even though consumers always think their lawyer “must have insurance.”

THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: The one where we ran out of jurors just before we were going to give our closing arguments—it resulted in a mistrial!

THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY: I’ve worked hard to develop my advocacy skills, and each client gets my very best.

I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Running, weightlifting and yoga.

IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: I’d be playing golf regularly at Crosswater in Sunriver, Oregon.

LITIGATION: CONSTRUCTION

J. Scott Alexander

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Eileen M. Diepenbrock

Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer

McCandless LLP Sean J. Filippini

Downey Brand LLP David A. Frenznick

Wilke Fleury LLP Karen L. Jacobsen

Jacobsen & McElroy PC Nicholas D. Karkazis

Stoel Rives LLP Erin K. McDonough

O’Connor Thompson

McDonough Klotsche LLP Scott D. McElhern

Downey Brand LLP Bob O’Connor

O’Connor Thompson

McDonough Klotsche LLP Chad S. Tapp

Porter Scott John S. Poulos

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard

& Smith LLP D. Michael Schoenfeld

Murphy Austin

Adams Schoenfeld LLP Kenneth I. Schumaker

Murphy Austin

Adams Schoenfeld LLP Daniel M. Steinberg

Trainor Fairbrook Sean Thompson

O’Connor Thompson

McDonough Klotsche LLP Erik C. Tofft

Huguenin Kahn LLP Leanna L. H. Vault

Klinedinst PC Matthew J. Weber

Downey Brand LLP Arthur G. Woodward

Reynolds Tilbury

Woodward LLP

LITIGATION: INSURANCE

Kaitlyn M. Bigoni

Parker Taylor Law Group Anthony R. Eaton

DSR Health Law Daniel J. Foster

Wilke Fleury LLP Darcy L. Muilenburg

DSR Health Law

LITIGATION: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Dale C. Campbell

Weintraub Tobin James D. McNairy

Boutin Jones Inc. Audrey A. Millemann

Weintraub Tobin Michael J. Thomas

Downey Brand LLP

MEDIATION

Beth M. Appelsmith

Beth M. Appelsmith Edward J. Corey Jr.

Weintraub Tobin Michael Alan Jonsson

Sacramento Divorce

Solutions, Inc. Ernest A. Long

Ernest A. Long ADR Nicholas K. Lowe

Law Offices of Nicholas K. Lowe David L. Perrault

Judicate West Donald R. Person

JAMS Russ J. Wunderli

Judicate West

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE

Paul R. Baleria

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard

& Smith LLP William L. Brelsford

Brelsford Androvich & White Donna W. Low

Low McKinley Baleria

& Salenko, LLP Dominique A. Pollara

Pollara Law Group Eric J. Ratinoff

Eric Ratinoff Law Corp. Bruce E. Salenko

Low McKinley Baleria

& Salenko, LLP Kat Todd

Schuering Zimmerman

& Doyle, LLP R. Parker White

Brelsford Androvich & White Daniel E. Wilcoxen

Wilcoxen Callaham, LLP Robert H. Zimmerman

Schuering Zimmerman

& Doyle, LLP

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Christopher Chediak

Weintraub Tobin Chris Delfino

Delfino Madden O’Malley Coyle & Koewler

Julie E. Green Weintraub Tobin

Michelle R. Hallsten

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Michael K. Iwahiro

The Burton Law Firm Jeffrey M. Koewler

Delfino Madden O’Malley Coyle & Koewler

Dennis E. Michaels

Boutin Jones Inc. Iain Mickle

Boutin Jones Inc. Eric J. Stiff

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard

& Smith LLP Ashley West

Carter West

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

Chris Delfino

Delfino Madden O’Malley

Coyle & Koewler Corinne H. Gartner

Delfino Madden O’Malley

Coyle & Koewler Danielle Lawrence

The Burton Law Firm Nancy P. Lee

Nancy P. Lee, PC Dale A. Stern

Downey Brand LLP Ashley West

Carter West

Michael Jonsson

SACRAMENTO DIVORCE SOLUTIONS, INC. PRACTICE AREA: “I’m a family law attorney, but my practice is limited to divorce and family mediation. In other words, I’m a professional family mediator.”

I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because I loved to argue, and I thought becoming a lawyer would help me become better at arguing.

MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Most cases settle before trial, but most people still pick their lawyers based on their trial abilities. To get a better result in your case, pick an attorney who is as good at negotiating a reasonable settlement as they are at arguing in court.

THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: I’ve learned to mediate family disputes at virtually all levels of conflict, including when there are restraining orders. Helping clients resolve their issues by peaceful and confidential negotiations versus watching them go through a gut-wrenching public trial is professionally very satisfying.

IF I COULD CHANGE PROFESSIONS FOR ONE DAY, I’D WORK AS: Vice president of the United States. The Senate is totally dysfunctional and systemically in conflict, much like a big, messy family. And the VP is in the best position to mediate agreements between them, especially with the present makeup of the Senate. As a conflict junkie, being VP for a day in the Senate would make me very happy. But the president would have to promise not to die on that day!

I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Exercise, travel, cooking and reading science fiction.

PERSONAL INJURY GENERAL

Ashley Amerio

Ashley Injury Lawyers Joseph Androvich

Brelsford Androvich & White Brian P. Azemika

Law Office of

Brian P. Azemika Joseph J. Babich

Dreyer Babich Buccola

Wood Campora, LLP Gina M. Bowden

Arnold Law Firm Robert A. Buccola

Dreyer Babich Buccola

Wood Campora, LLP William C. Callaham

Wilcoxen Callaham, LLP Kevin J. Dehoff

Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff John Demas

Demas Law Group, P.C. Roger A. Dreyer

Dreyer Babich Buccola

Wood Campora, LLP Kevin L. Elder

Penney & Associates Justin M. Gingery

Gingery Law Group Hank G. Greenblatt

Dreyer Babich Buccola

Wood Campora, LLP Glenn S. Guenard

Guenard & Bozarth LLP Christopher L. Kreeger

Kreeger Law Firm Jeffrey T. Hammer

Gingery Hammer &

Schneiderman LLP Kent Luckey

Penney & Associates David P. Mastagni

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. Jordan Maurer

Maurer Law Corporation John M. O’Brien

O’Brien & Zehnder

Law Firm Sean M. Patrick

Law Offices of

Sean M. Patrick Frederick W. Penney

Penney & Associates Rob Piering

Piering Law Firm Jeffrey M. Schaff

Kershaw Cook & Talley Craig C. Sheffer

Dreyer Babich Buccola

Wood Campora, LLP Jason J. Sigel

Dreyer Babich Buccola

Wood Campora, LLP Kirill Tarasenko

Tarasenko Law Office R. Parker White

Brelsford Androvich & White Daniel E. Wilcoxen

Wilcoxen Callaham, LLP

PRODUCT LIABILITY

Robert Bale

Dreyer Babich Buccola

Wood Campora, LLP Robert W. Brannen

Penney & Associates Robert A. Buccola

Dreyer Babich Buccola

Wood Campora, LLP Brooks Cutter

Cutter Law P.C. John Demas

Demas Law Group, P.C. Roger A. Dreyer

Dreyer Babich Buccola

Wood Campora, LLP Kevin L. Elder

Penney & Associates Richard S. Linkert

Matheny Sears Linkert

& Jaime, LLP Phillip R. Mastagni

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. John M. O’Brien

O’Brien & Zehnder

Law Firm

PROFESSIONAL MALPRACTICE

Kenneth E. Bacon

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. James J. Banks

Banks & Watson Attorneys Karen M. Goodman

Goodman Law Corporation Christine E. Jacob

Hansen Kohls Sommer

& Jacob LLP Daniel V. Kohls

Hansen Kohls Sommer

& Jacob LLP Ronald R. Lamb

Wilke Fleury LLP Neal C. Lutterman

Wilke Fleury LLP Jason J. Sommer

Hansen Kohls Sommer

& Jacob LLP

REAL ESTATE

Russell J. Austin

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Joshua L. Baker

Day Carter &

Murphy LLP Colby A. Campbell

Trainor Fairbrook Henry W. Chu

Stoel Rives LLP David W. Creeggan

Weintraub Tobin Bradley J. Elkin

Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer

McCandless LLP Mark E. Ellinghouse

Weintraub Tobin Matthew W. Ellis

Downey Brand LLP David E. Frank

Frank Law Group, P.C. Alison E. Geddes

Trainor Fairbrook Louis A. Gonzalez Jr.

Weintraub Tobin Candice B. Harper

Trainor Fairbrook Suzanne E. Hennessy

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Shawn M. Kent

Weintraub Tobin Jennifer Hartman King

Hartman King PC Bradley A. McDowell

Smith, McDowell & Powell,

A Law Corporation James R. Moore

Boutin Jones Inc. Nancy A. Park

Best Best & Krieger LLP Jennifer L. Pruski

Trainor Fairbrook Kristina M. Reed

Law Office of

Kristina M. Reed Andrew F. Sackheim

Real Estate

Law Group LLP Curtis C. Sproul

Sproul Trost LLP Danielle R. Stephens

Downey Brand LLP Thomas F. Stewart

Stewart Ward &

Josephson LLP Stephen Stwora-Hail

Law Offices of

Stephen Stwora-Hail Charles W. Trainor

Trainor Fairbrook Winnifred C. Ward

Stewart Ward &

Josephson LLP

Danielle Lawrence

THE BURTON LAW FIRM

PRACTICE AREA: Business Law and Nonprofit Law

I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because it was a career that would always continue to challenge me and push me to be a better version of myself. I knew I would never survive in a career where I’d be required to do the same thing day after day. In law, things are always changing and there’s always more to learn.

I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: Because it provided me with an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs and other amazing individuals who are just trying to make the world a better place.

THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION LAWYERS FACE: That we only do what we do for the money.

I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Taking my dog to the park. With how far technology has advanced, it can be challenging to truly unplug and relax, but it’s nearly impossible to focus on anything too serious when I have a 90-pound fur ball begging me to run around and play.

IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: I would form a nonprofit and build a giant assisted-living facility that would provide housing as well as around-the-clock care and support to low-functioning adults with autism.

SCHOOLS & EDUCATION

Michelle L. Cannon

Lozano Smith P. Addison Covert

Parker & Covert LLP Paul C. Minney

Young, Minney & Corr, LLP Eve P. Fichtner

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya,

Ruud & Romo James E. Young

Young, Minney & Corr, LLP

SECURITIES & CORPORATE FINANCE

Scott E. Bartel

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard

& Smith LLP Julie E. Green

Weintraub Tobin C. Kevin Kelso

Weintraub Tobin Dennis E. Michaels

Boutin Jones Inc. Iain Mickle

Boutin Jones Inc. Christopher L. Russell

Stoel Rives LLP

SECURITIES LITIGATION

Scott Bartel

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard

& Smith LLP

Sherry D. Haus

Downey Brand LLP

STATE, LOCAL & MUNICIPAL

Andrea P. Clark

Downey Brand LLP Derek P. Cole

Cole Huber LLP Mona G. Ebrahimi

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Scott E. Huber

Cole Huber LLP Adam U. Lindgren

Meyers Nave Neal C. Lutterman

Wilke Fleury LLP Nancy Miller

Sloan Sakai

Attorneys at Law Jeffrey A. Mitchell

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard Douglas White

White Brenner LLP Ruthann G. Ziegler

Law Office of

Ruthann G. Ziegler

TAX

Jeb Burton

The Burton Law Firm Jonathan E. Christianson

Boutin Jones Inc. Jim Clarke

Weintraub Tobin Jeffrey W. Curcio

Murphy Austin Adams

Schoenfeld LLP Perry Israel

Law Office of Perry Israel Robin L. Klomparens

Wagner Kirkman Blaine

Klomparens & Youmans LLP James L. Leet

Boutin Jones Inc. R. Todd Luoma

Law Office of Williams &

Associates, P.C. Jonathan Peters

The Burton Law Firm Silvio Reggiardo III

Downey Brand LLP Robert R. Rubin

Boutin Jones Inc. Kent W. Silvester

Boutin Jones Inc. Belan K. Wagner

Wagner Kirkman Blaine

Klomparens & Youmans LLP Betty J. Williams

Law Office of Williams &

Associates, P.C. Douglas L. Youmans

Wagner Kirkman Blaine

Klomparens & Youmans LLP

TRADE SECRETS

Tory E. Griffin

Reynolds Tilbury

Woodward LLP James D. McNairy

Boutin Jones Inc. Charles L. Post

Weintraub Tobin Jennifer A. Scott

Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard

TRANSPORTATION MARITIME

Jacob D. Flesher

Flesher Schaff &

Schroeder, Inc. Nicole M. Low

Flesher Schaff &

Schroeder, Inc. William D. Taylor

Hanson Bridgett LLP Jason W. Schaff

Flesher Schaff &

Schroeder, Inc. Jeremy J. Schroeder

Flesher Schaff &

Schroeder, Inc.

WORKERS COMPENSATION

Brian A. Dixon

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. John R. Holstedt

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. Doug Jaffe

Doug Jaffe Law Craig E. Johnsen

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. Marc G. Marcus

Marcus, Regalado,

Marcus & Pulley, LLP Alice A. Strombom

Law Office of Alice A. Strombom John P. Tribuiano III

Tribuiano & Yamada, LLP Erin M. Wintersteen

Wintersteen | Casarez

Law Corporation Stuart C. Woo

Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C. Roy Yang

Law Offices of Roy Yang

Robin Klomparens

WAGNER KIRKMAN BLAINE KLOMPARENS & YOUMANS

PRACTICE AREA: Tax, Estate Planning & Trust Administration

I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: Because I received a business degree with a concentration in finance and math, and I wanted to pursue something related. In law school, I was mesmerized by my first tax class and subsequently found all of my business and tax courses the most interesting.

THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: I have worked on so many crazy cases because of my practice area. What you learn is that too many people find the almighty dollar more important than family or other relationships. In representing clients it is important to find quality solutions that satisfy your client but in an efficient and cost-effective manner and remember part of the job may not be legal as it is often counseling.

THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: That I have been recognized by my peers and received a lifetime achievement award from the State Bar Tax Section. I also have been so blessed to pay it forward and help so many people over the years, many who could not afford to pay me for my services.

I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Getting together with my family—which often gets quite extended—and friends, including traveling together.