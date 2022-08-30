Sacramento Magazine’s List of Top Lawyers 2022

Lawyers are a bit like a car insurance policy: You never want to need one, but when you do, you want the best out there. To help you find the best, Sacramento Magazine contracted with Professional Research Services, which asked Sacramento-area attorneys to nominate three colleagues who they would recommend in their area of law. All nominees were reviewed to ensure their licenses were up to date and in good standing with The State Bar of California. Those who received the highest number of votes made the cut. Along with the Top Lawyers list, each year we profile a select few lawyers, giving you a (fun) glimpse at the person behind the title. Whether you are looking for someone who specializes in real estate, personal injury, mediation, employment and labor issues or something else, there’s a lawyer for you.
ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION
Melissa Blair Aliotti
Judicate West
Hal D. Bartholomew
Bartholomew & Wasznicky LLP
Cecily Bond
JAMS
Edward J. Corey Jr.
Weintraub Tobin
Richard L. Gilbert
Richard L. Gilbert
Kenneth Harris
Law Office of Kenneth D. Harris
Robert C. Hight
JAMS
Ernest A. Long
Ernest A. Long ADR
Nicholas K. Lowe
Law Offices of Nicholas K. Lowe
Ken Malovos
Malovos Mediation
Stephen J. Meyer
Downey Brand LLP
Bob O’Connor
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP
David L. Perrault
Judicate West
Donald R. Person
JAMS
Daniel I. Spector
Law Office of Daniel I. Spector
Daniel A. Street
The Law Office of Daniel A. Street
Bradley S. Thomas
Judicate West
Russ J. Wunderli
Judicate West
ANTI-TRUST
William A. Kershaw
Kershaw Cook & Talley
William R. Warne
Downey Brand LLP
APPELLATE
Brendan J. Begley
Weintraub Tobin
Michael E. Chase
Boutin Jones Inc.
Jeffrey S. Einsohn
Parker Taylor Law Group
Jay-Allen Eisen
Downey Brand LLP
Stephanie J. Finelli
Law Office of Stephanie J. Finelli
Michael “Todd” Fogarty
Boutin Jones Inc.
Cynthia Larsen
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
Sheila Wirkus
Pendergast, Gavrilov & Brooks
C. Athena Roussos
C. Athena Roussos,
Appellate Law
John A. Whitesides
Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff
Grant A. Winter
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
ARBITRATION
Melissa Blair Aliotti
Judicate West
Stephen L. Goff
King & Spalding LLP
Daniel Yamshon
Daniel Yamshon,
Arbitration & Mediation
BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICE
Gary L. Bradus
Weintraub Tobin
James K. Dyer Jr.
Buchalter
Janlynn R. Fleener
Downey Brand LLP
Greg L. Johnson
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP
Gregg D. Josephson
Stewart Ward & Josephson LLP
Douglas H. Kraft
Kraft Law
Robert S. McWhorter
Buchalter
Ian A. Rambarran
Klinedinst PC
Bret R. Rossi
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
BANKRUPTCY AND CREDITOR/DEBTOR
J. Russell Cunningham
Desmond, Nolan,
Livaich & Cunningham
Jamie P. Dreher
Downey Brand LLP
Daniel L. Egan
Wilke Fleury LLP
Elliot Gale
Gale Angelo Johnson
& Patrick P.C.
Gabriel P. Herrera
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Scott M. Johnson
Gale Angelo Johnson
& Patrick P.C.
Valery P. Loumber
Gavrilov & Brooks
Robert S. McWhorter
Buchalter
Julie E. Oelsner
Weintraub Tobin
Donna Parkinson
Parkinson Phinney
Paul J. Pascuzzi
Felderstein Fitzgerald
Willoughby Pascuzzi & Rios LLP
Tom Phinney
Parkinson Phinney
Kelly L. Pope
Downey Brand LLP
Jennifer L. Pruski
Trainor Fairbrook
Jason E. Rios
Felderstein Fitzgerald Willoughby
Pascuzzi & Rios LLP
Bret R. Rossi
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Steven Williamson
Wilke Fleury LLP
Thomas A. Willoughby
Felderstein Fitzgerald
Willoughby Pascuzzi & Rios LLP
BUSINESS LITIGATION
Annie S. Amaral
Downey Brand LLP
Meghan M. Baker
Downey Brand LLP
Dale C. Campbell
Weintraub Tobin
Kevin T. Collins
Buchalter
David A. Diepenbrock
Weintraub Tobin
Jennifer E. Duggan
Duggan Law Corporation
Wesley Ehlers
Ehlers Law Corporation
Ognian Gavrilov
Gavrilov & Brooks
Louis A. Gonzalez Jr.
Weintraub Tobin
Tory E. Griffin
Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLP
Gabriel P. Herrera
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Kevin Hughey
Hughey Gentry, LLP
John T. Kinn
Segal & Associates, PC
Bradley A. McDowell
Smith, McDowell & Powell,
A Law Corporation
Vincent McLaughlin
Gavrilov & Brooks
Robert S. McWhorter
Buchalter
Michael J. Muse-Fisher
Buchalter
Port J. Parker
Parker Taylor Law Group
Bret R. Rossi
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Bruce A. Scheidt
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Daniel S. Stouder
Boutin Jones Inc.
Robert D. Swanson
Boutin Jones Inc.
Myles G. Taylor
Parker Taylor Law Group
William R. Warne
Downey Brand LLP
Phillip Chan
BUCHALTER, A PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
PRACTICE AREA: Labor & Employment Law and Litigation
I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because my parents are Chinese immigrants, my career options were limited. I wasn’t interested in being a doctor, accountant or engineer, so the only career left was being a lawyer. I learned, only later, that there were other career options . . .
MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Trust your instincts and hire the person whom you would trust to watch your kid—or dog or cat.
THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: As a law clerk for a judge, I worked on a case where a prison inmate requested a reduction in his sentence. His brief was one of the most creative and persuasive legal briefs I had read that summer. Until that point, I had never seen statutory interpretation done in crayon.
IF I COULD CHANGE PROFESSIONS FOR ONE DAY, I’D WORK AS A: Teacher. I enjoy breaking down complex concepts and explaining them in different ways to help people understand them. It is so gratifying finding creative ways to help people learn things, especially abstruse ones.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Jogging. To me, it’s like a shower for my brain.
BUSINESS/CORPORATE
Russell J. Austin
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Gary L. Bradus
Weintraub Tobin
Ian Carter
Carter West
Christopher Chediak
Weintraub Tobin
Jim Clarke
Weintraub Tobin
Anna Crivelli
Buchalter
Chris Delfino
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler
D. Keith B. Dunnagan
BPE Law Group, PC
James K. Dyer Jr.
Buchalter
Ognian Gavrilov
Gavrilov & Brooks
Julie E. Green
Weintraub Tobin
Michael K. Iwahiro
The Burton Law Firm
Elizabeth Leet Jackson
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler
Gregg D. Josephson
Stewart Ward & Josephson LLP
Shawn M. Kent
Weintraub Tobin
Jeffrey M. Koewler
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler
Vincent McLaughlin
Gavrilov & Brooks
Dennis E. Michaels
Boutin Jones Inc.
Iain Mickle
Boutin Jones Inc.
Jonathan Peters
The Burton Law Firm
Mark E. Peterson
MEP Law Corp
Jaclyn L. Powell
Smith, McDowell & Powell,
A Law Corporation
R. Shane Quigley
Parker Taylor Law Group
Kristina M. Reed
Law Office of
Kristina M. Reed
Silvio Reggiardo III
Downey Brand LLP
Christopher L. Russell
Stoel Rives LLP
B.J. Susich
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Myles G. Taylor
Parker Taylor Law Group
Belan K. Wagner
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP
Ashley West
Carter West
Douglas L. Youmans
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP
CLASS ACTION/MASS TORTS
Clayeo C. Arnold
Arnold Law Firm
Meghan M. Baker
Downey Brand LLP
Ian J. Barlow
Kershaw Cook & Talley
Andrew Bluth
Singleton Schreiber
William A. Kershaw
Kershaw Cook & Talley
David E. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
Phillip R. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
Chris Rodriguez
Singleton Schreiber
Stuart C. Talley
Kershaw Cook & Talley
Julie A. Totten
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
COMMERCIAL LAW
Benjamin M. Heuer
Buchalter
Bruce A. Scheidt
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
CONSTRUCTION
J. Scott Alexander
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Tania Colderbank
Colderbank Law, Inc.
Jennifer L. Dauer
Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer
McCandless LLP
Eileen M. Diepenbrock
Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer
McCandless LLP
Sean J. Filippini
Downey Brand LLP
Daniel J. Foster
Wilke Fleury LLP
David A. Frenznick
Wilke Fleury LLP
George Guthrie
Wilke Fleury LLP
Jack A. Klauschie Jr.
Matheny Sears Linkert
& Jaime, LLP
Erin K. McDonough
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP
Scott D. McElhern
Downey Brand LLP
Lisa D. Nicolls
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
John S. Poulos
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP
Jessica A. Robison
Trainor Fairbrook
D. Michael Schoenfeld
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Kenneth I. Schumaker
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
V. Blair Shahbazian
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Daniel M. Steinberg
Trainor Fairbrook
Chad S. Tapp
Porter Scott
Sean Thompson
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP
Treven I. Tilbury
Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLP
Jake C. Weaver
Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLC
Matthew J. Weber
Downey Brand LLP
Arthur G. Woodward
Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLP
CRIMINAL DEFENSE: NON-WHITE-COLLAR
Kelly Babineau
The Law Office of Kelly Babineau
J.P. Brennan
Brennan Defense
John J. Casey III
Law Offices of John J. Casey III
Michael Chastaine
Chastaine Jones
Susan Gellman
Cohen Defense Group
Eric H. Hintz
Law Offices of Eric H. Hintz
Joseph Hoffman
Hoffman & Hoffman
Jason Robert Holley
Holley Defense Law Offices
Thomas A. Johnson
Law Office of Thomas A. Johnson
Martin Jones
Chastaine Jones
Jennifer Mouzis
Mouzis Criminal Defense
Joshua A. Olander
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
William J. Portanova
Portanova & Associates
Mark Reichel
Law Office of Mark Reichel
Martin E. Tejeda
Law Office of Martin E. Tejeda
Chet Templeton
Templeton & Mixon, LLC
Michelle E. Trigger
Trigger Law Office
John Virga
Virga Law Firm
Steven Whitworth
Law Office of Steve Whitworth
Michael J. Wise
Wise Law Group
M. Bradley Wishek
Rothschild Wishek + Sands LLP
Barry A. Zimmerman
Cohen Defense Group
CRIMINAL DEFENSE: WHITE-COLLAR
Kelly Babineau
The Law Office of Kelly Babineau
Kresta N. Daly
Barth Daly LLP
Candice L. Fields
Candice Fields Law
David D. Fischer
Law Offices of David D. Fischer
Susan Gellman
Cohen Defense Group
Patrick K. Hanly
Law Offices of Patrick K. Hanly
Thomas A. Johnson
Law Office of Thomas A. Johnson
Richard Pachter
The Law Offices of Richard Pachter
Todd A. Pickles
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
William J. Portanova
Portanova & Associates
Malcolm Segal
Segal & Associates, PC
M. Bradley Wishek
Rothschild Wishek + Sands LLP
Jesse Yang
TAYLOR & WILEY
PRACTICE AREA: Environmental/Land Use
I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because it interested me and hopefully made up for any disappointment my parents experienced after finding out that I didn’t want to become a doctor.
MY ADVICE TO LAWYERS IN HIGH-PROFILE CASES SUCH AS JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD: Keep your public comments to a minimum.
MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Ask your attorney friends for a referral.
THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: Involved a project that took over eight years to get through the environmental review process.
THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION LAWYERS FACE: Is that we’re litigious by nature. I think we spend considerably more time trying to avoid litigation.
THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: That I’m part of a process that results in more environmentally friendly land-use projects.
IF I COULD CHANGE PROFESSIONS FOR ONE DAY, I’D WORK AS A: Science teacher, marine biologist, craft brewer or vintage car racer.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Mountain biking and having a pint of IPA afterwards. IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: My wife and I would be researching moving to New Zealand or Costa Rica.
EMINENT DOMAIN
Gary Livaich
Desmond, Nolan,
Livaich & Cunningham
Brian Manning
Desmond, Nolan,
Livaich & Cunningham
Scott D. McElhern
Downey Brand LLP
Darrin M. Menezes
Weintraub Tobin
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
Jeff Chang
Best Best & Krieger LLP
Scott E. Galbreath
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Wendy L. Gilligan
Employee Benefits
Law Group PC
Jenni Krengel
Buchalter
James M. Nelson
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Jim Paul
Employee Benefits
Law Group PC
Ken Ruthenberg
Employee Benefits
Law Group PC
EMPLOYMENT & LABOR
Ryan E. Abernethy
Weintraub Tobin
Meagan Bainbridge
Weintraub Tobin
J. Edward Brooks
Gavrilov & Brooks
Christina Bucci Hamilton
Duggan Law Corporation
Phillip Chan
Buchalter
Lukas Clary
Weintraub Tobin
Daniel J. Coyle
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler
Jennifer E. Duggan
Duggan Law Corporation
Cassandra M. Ferrannini
Downey Brand LLP
Jeffrey D. Fulton
Law Office of Jeffrey D. Fulton
Carolee G. Kilduff
Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff
Timothy Long
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Kimberly A. Lucia
Boutin Jones Inc.
Jennifer Randlett Madden
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler
David P. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
Kathleen N. Mastagni Storm
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
Laura C. McHugh
Duggan Law Corporation
Alex Medina
Medina McKelvey LLP
Timothy B. Nelson
Medina McKelvey LLP
Charles L. Post
Weintraub Tobin
Robert L. Rediger
Rediger Labor Law LLP
Jennifer Shaw
Shaw Law Group, PC
Mark S. Spring
CDF Labor Law LLP
Elizabeth B. Stallard
Downey Brand LLP
Daniel A. Street
The Law Office of Daniel A. Street
Jill P. Telfer
Telfer Law
Bruce M. Timm
Boutin Jones Inc.
Julie A. Totten
Orrick, Herrington
& Sutcliffe LLP
David W. Tyra
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Lizbeth (Beth) V. West
Weintraub Tobin
Christopher H. Whelan
Law Offices of Christopher
H. Whelan, Inc.
ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES
Joshua L. Baker
Day Carter & Murphy LLP
Barbara A. Brenner
White Brenner LLP
Andrew Brown
Ellison Schneider Harris
& Donlan LLP
G. Braiden Chadwick
Mitchell Chadwick LLP
Andrea P. Clark
Downey Brand LLP
Steven H. Goldberg
Downey Brand LLP
Jeffery D. Harris
Ellison Schneider Harris
& Donlan LLP
Jonathan Kendrick
Buchalter
Janelle S. Krattiger
Ellison Schneider Harris
& Donlan LLP
Andrea Leisy
Remy Moose Manley, LLP
Michael N. Mills
Stoel Rives LLP
Scott A. Morris
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Meredith E. Nikkel
Downey Brand LLP
Kevin M. O’Brien
Downey Brand LLP
Gwenneth A. O’Hara
Buchalter
Heraclio Pimentel Jr.
Stoel Rives LLP
Scott L. Shapiro
Downey Brand LLP
Ann L. Trowbridge
Day Carter & Murphy LLP
ENVIRONMENTAL
William W. Abbott
Abbott & Kindermann, Inc.
Carissa M. Beecham
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Barbara A. Brenner
White Brenner LLP
Steven H. Goldberg
Downey Brand LLP
Nicole E. Granquist
Downey Brand LLP
Amy Higuera
Thomas Law Group
Holly J. Jacobson
Bartkiewicz, Kronick
& Shanahan, PC
Matthew S. Keasling
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.
Diane G. Kindermann Henderson
Abbott & Kindermann, Inc.
Jennifer Hartman King
Hartman King PC
Janelle S. Krattiger
Ellison Schneider Harris
& Donlan LLP
Alanna Lungren
Hartman King PC
Whitman F. Manley
Remy Moose Manley, LLP
Andrea A. Matarazzo
Pioneer Law Group LLP
James G. Moose
Remy Moose Manley, LLP
Lauren V. Neuhaus
Stoel Rives LLP
Daniel J. O’Hanlon
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Gwenneth A. O’Hara
Buchalter
Heraclio Pimentel Jr.
Stoel Rives LLP
Robert P. Soran
Downey Brand LLP
Timothy M. Taylor
Stoel Rives LLP
Sabrina Teller
Remy Moose Manley, LLP
Tina Thomas
Thomas Law Group
Melissa A. Thorme
Downey Brand LLP
Kate Wheatley
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.
Tiffany K. Wright
Remy Moose Manley, LLP
Jesse Yang
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.
ESTATE PLANNING & PROBATE
Elise S. F. Baker
Placer Law Group, APC
Kay U. Brooks
Weintraub Tobin
Frayda Bruton
Frayda Bruton Law
Jeb Burton
The Burton Law Firm
Kristin N. Capritto
Downey Brand LLP
Janet Z. Chediak
Weintraub Tobin
Ashley Clower
Clower Law, A Professional
Law Corporation
Edward J. Corey Jr.
Weintraub Tobin
Kelly E. Dankbar
Weintraub Tobin
James L. Deeringer
Downey Brand LLP
Jeffrey S. Galvin
Downey Brand LLP
Edward W. Goldkuhl
Goldkuhl, LLP
Jonathan Huber
Huber Fox, P.C.
Heather Johnston
Sapphire Law Group
Robin L. Klomparens
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP
Leslie R. Kolafa
Weintraub Tobin
Gina L. Lera
Lera Tiberini PC
L. Stuart List
Boutin Jones Inc.
Donald Madsen
Donald P. Madsen,
Attorney at Law
Jennifer Miller Moss
Moss & Locke
Alexis Ortega
The Burton Law Firm
Bryan L. Phipps
Buchalter
Tracy M. Potts
Legacy Law Group
Silvio Reggiardo III
Downey Brand LLP
Hannah A. Shakin
Downey Brand LLP
Kent W. Silvester
Boutin Jones Inc.
Colin T. Smith
The Law Office of
Colin T. Smith
Daniel I. Spector
Law Office of Daniel I. Spector
Borden D. Webb
Borden D. Webb Law Corporation
Randall R. Wilson
Sinclair, Wilson, Baldo &
Chamberlain, Attorneys at Law
Michael Yee
Yee Law Group, PC
FAMILY
Tiffany L. Andrews
Law Office of Tiffany
L. Andrews, P.C.
Beth M. Appelsmith
Beth M. Appelsmith
Jill L. Barr
Hemmer & Barr LLP
Hal D. Bartholomew
Bartholomew & Wasznicky LLP
Sally K. Callahan
The Law Offices of
Sally K. Callahan, P.C.
Fredrick S. “Rick” Cohen
Law Offices of Fredrick S. Cohen
Kristine S. Cummings
Law Office of
Kristine S. Cummings
Stephanie J. Finelli
Law Office of Stephanie J. Finelli
Neil M. Forester
Forester Purcell Stowell PC
Camille H. Hemmer
Hemmer & Barr LLP
Jennifer Hemmer
Hemmer & Barr LLP
Natalya Kalinovskiy
Gale Angelo Johnson
& Patrick P.C.
Charlotte L. Keeley
Keeley Family Law
Victoria S. Linder
Law Offices of Victoria
S. Linder, PC
Thomas E. Marrs
Marrs Law, P.C.
Mary J. Martinelli
Downey Brand LLP
Wazhma Mojaddidi
Mojaddidi Law
Mary Molinaro
Law Office of Mary Molinaro
Elizabeth N. Niemi
Of Counsel to Gavrilov & Brooks
Robert J. O’Hair
Woodruff, O’Hair, Posner
& Salinger, Inc.
John P. O’Malley
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler
Lauren R. Patrick
Gale Angelo Johnson &
Patrick P.C.
Sean M. Patrick
Law Offices of Sean M. Patrick
Kelly L. Pope
Downey Brand LLP
Matthew K. Purcell
Purcell Stowell PC
Richard E. Quiles
Gale Angelo Johnson
& Patrick P.C.
Tara M. Rojas
Rojas Family Law, Inc.
Paula D. Salinger
Woodruff, O’Hair, Posner
& Salinger, Inc.
Cheri L. Simmons
Law Offices of Cheri
L. Simmons, P.C.
Brooke N. Stephens
Merus Law
Michelle L. Stowell
Purcell Stowell PC
Diane E. Wasznicky
Bartholomew & Wasznicky LLP
Stephanie L. Williams
Williams Family Law
Casey Young
Young Law Firm
GENERAL LITIGATION
Annie S. Amaral
Downey Brand LLP
Andrew T. Caulfield
Caulfield Law Firm
Kevin J. Dehoff
Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff
Jacob D. Flesher
Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc.
Louis A. Gonzalez Jr.
Weintraub Tobin
Wendy A. Green
Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc.
Melissa A. Jones
Stoel Rives LLP
Michael J. Kuzmich
Boutin Jones Inc.
Richard S. Linkert
Matheny Sears Linkert
& Jaime, LLP
David P. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
James D. McNairy
Boutin Jones Inc.
Jason W. Schaff
Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc.
Jeremy J. Schroeder
Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc.
Daniel S. Stouder
Boutin Jones Inc.
William R. Warne
Downey Brand LLP
Wazhma Mojaddidi
MOJADDIDI LAW CORPORATION
PRACTICE AREA: Family Law
I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Since I was 10 years old because my father told me it was the right career path for a child who relentlessly argued like I did.
I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: Because I am able to empathetically advocate for people during a difficult time in their lives regarding issues that affect their family structure, their finances and their personal safety.
MY ADVICE TO LAWYERS IN HIGH-PROFILE CASES SUCH AS JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD: Is to ignore the cameras and do your job.
THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION LAWYERS FACE: Is that we are in it only for the money. I am passionate about my work and chose this career because I care about people and their rights.
THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: The reputation I have built in my legal community as a strong advocate.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Staying busy. The less I have on my plate, the more time I have to stress.
IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: I would keep working as much as I do now. This busy bee is not motivated by money.
GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS
Steven G. Churchwell
Buchalter
Jennifer L. Dauer
Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer
McCandless LLP
Jeremy Meier
Greenberg Trauig, LLP
Cynthia Larsen
Orrick, Herrington
& Sutcliffe LLP
Ruthann G. Ziegler
Law Office of
Ruthann G. Ziegler
HEALTH CARE
Christopher F. Anderson
Weintraub Tobin
James Andrew Caprile
Buchalter
Michael J. Daponde
DSR Health Law
Anthony R. Eaton
DSR Health Law
Stephen L. Goff
King & Spalding LLP
Suzanne E. Hennessy
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Curtis Leavitt
Kennaday Leavitt PC
Eunice C. Majam-Simpson
DSR Health Law
Devan J. McCarty
Buchalter
Darcy L. Muilenburg
DSR Health Law
Michael G. Polis
Wilke Fleury LLP
Megan A. Rowe
DSR Health Law
Cathy Salenko
CMSP Governing Board Office
Jennifer A. Scott
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Brian M. Taylor
Boutin Jones Inc.
Jeanne L. Vance
Weintraub Tobin
IMMIGRATION
Ann Kanter
Kanter & Romo
Immigration Law Office
Michael W. Schoenleber
The Law Office of
Schoenleber & Waltermire
Mary M. Waltermire
The Law Office of
Schoenleber & Waltermire
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Steven B. Hymas II
Downey Brand LLP
INSURANCE
Mary P. Derner
Caulfield Law Firm
Craig E. Farmer
Farmer Curtis, LLP
Daniel J. Foster
Wilke Fleury LLP
Daniel S. Glass
Law Office of Daniel S. Glass
George Guthrie
Wilke Fleury LLP
Daniel C. Taylor
Jacobsen & McElroy PC
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
Kevin Hughey
Hughey Gentry, LLP
Michael K. Iwahiro
The Burton Law Firm
Audrey A. Millemann
Weintraub Tobin
Michael J. Thomas
Downey Brand LLP
INTERNATIONAL TRADE
Alexis Ortega
The Burton Law Firm
LAND USE/ZONING
William W. Abbott
Abbott & Kindermann, Inc.
Nicholas Avdis
Thomas Law Group
G. Braiden Chadwick
Mitchell Chadwick LLP
Meghan Dunnagan
BPE Law Group, PC
Mona G. Ebrahimi
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Laura Harris
Remy Moose Manley, LLP
Ryan M. Hooper
Law Offices of
Gregory D. Thatch
Matthew S. Keasling
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.
Diane G. Kindermann Henderson
Abbott & Kindermann, Inc.
Andrea A. Matarazzo
Pioneer Law Group LLP
Patrick G. Mitchell
Mitchell Chadwick LLP
Osha Meserve
Soluri Meserve,
A Law Corporation
Christopher L. Powell
Mitchell Chadwick LLP
John M. Taylor
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.
Timothy M. Taylor
Stoel Rives LLP
Gregory D. Thatch
Law Offices of
Gregory D. Thatch
Tina Thomas
Thomas Law Group
Kate Wheatley
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.
Douglas L. White
White Brenner LLP
James B. (Jim) Wiley
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.
Tiffany K. Wright
Remy Moose Manley, LLP
LEGAL MALPRACTICE
Kenneth E. Bacon
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
James J. Banks
Banks & Watson Attorneys
Bret Batchman
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP
Jeffrey S. Einsohn
Parker Taylor Law Group
Mark E. Ellis
Ellis Law Group LLP
Gregory Fayard
Cardinale Fayard
Karen M. Goodman
Goodman Law Corporation
Christine E. Jacob
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP
James R. Kirby II
Nageley, Kirby & Winberry, LLP
Daniel V. Kohls
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP
Port J. Parker
Parker Taylor Law Group
Jason J. Sommer
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP
Natalie Vance
Klinedinst PC
LEGISLATIVE & GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS
Steven G. Churchwell
Buchalter
Randy Pollack
White Brenner LLP
Patrick K. Shannon
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
LITIGATION: BANKING AND FINANCE
Janlynn R. Fleener
Downey Brand LLP
Douglas H. Kraft
Kraft Law
Robert S. McWhorter
Buchalter
LITIGATION: COMMERCIAL
Corey M. Day
Stoel Rives LLP
Jamie P. Dreher
Downey Brand LLP
Max Fujii
Stoel Rives LLP
Kurt A. Kappes
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Nicholas D. Karkazis
Stoel Rives LLP
Michael J. Kuzmich
Boutin Jones Inc.
Kelley M. Lincoln
Boutin Jones Inc.
Michael J. Muse-Fisher
Buchalter
William R. Warne
Downey Brand LLP
Thomas A. Woods
Stoel Rives LLP
Karen M. Goodman
GOODMAN LAW CORP
PRACTICE AREA: Legal Malpractice
I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: I have been fascinated about how much lawyers can make a difference, good or bad, in so many people’s lives. I love representing lawyers who really are invested in their clients. I love representing clients who have been betrayed by their lawyers.
MY ADVICE TO LAWYERS IN HIGH-PROFILE CASES SUCH AS JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD: Be prepared; you never know when five minutes of questioning will go viral.
MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Get a copy of the lawyer’s insurance policy. Too many lawyers don’t carry insurance even though consumers always think their lawyer “must have insurance.”
THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: The one where we ran out of jurors just before we were going to give our closing arguments—it resulted in a mistrial!
THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY: I’ve worked hard to develop my advocacy skills, and each client gets my very best.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Running, weightlifting and yoga.
IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: I’d be playing golf regularly at Crosswater in Sunriver, Oregon.
LITIGATION: CONSTRUCTION
J. Scott Alexander
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Eileen M. Diepenbrock
Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer
McCandless LLP
Sean J. Filippini
Downey Brand LLP
David A. Frenznick
Wilke Fleury LLP
Karen L. Jacobsen
Jacobsen & McElroy PC
Nicholas D. Karkazis
Stoel Rives LLP
Erin K. McDonough
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP
Scott D. McElhern
Downey Brand LLP
Bob O’Connor
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP
Chad S. Tapp
Porter Scott
John S. Poulos
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP
D. Michael Schoenfeld
Murphy Austin
Adams Schoenfeld LLP
Kenneth I. Schumaker
Murphy Austin
Adams Schoenfeld LLP
Daniel M. Steinberg
Trainor Fairbrook
Sean Thompson
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP
Erik C. Tofft
Huguenin Kahn LLP
Leanna L. H. Vault
Klinedinst PC
Matthew J. Weber
Downey Brand LLP
Arthur G. Woodward
Reynolds Tilbury
Woodward LLP
LITIGATION: INSURANCE
Kaitlyn M. Bigoni
Parker Taylor Law Group
Anthony R. Eaton
DSR Health Law
Daniel J. Foster
Wilke Fleury LLP
Darcy L. Muilenburg
DSR Health Law
LITIGATION: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
Dale C. Campbell
Weintraub Tobin
James D. McNairy
Boutin Jones Inc.
Audrey A. Millemann
Weintraub Tobin
Michael J. Thomas
Downey Brand LLP
MEDIATION
Beth M. Appelsmith
Beth M. Appelsmith
Edward J. Corey Jr.
Weintraub Tobin
Michael Alan Jonsson
Sacramento Divorce
Solutions, Inc.
Ernest A. Long
Ernest A. Long ADR
Nicholas K. Lowe
Law Offices of Nicholas K. Lowe
David L. Perrault
Judicate West
Donald R. Person
JAMS
Russ J. Wunderli
Judicate West
MEDICAL MALPRACTICE
Paul R. Baleria
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP
William L. Brelsford
Brelsford Androvich & White
Donna W. Low
Low McKinley Baleria
& Salenko, LLP
Dominique A. Pollara
Pollara Law Group
Eric J. Ratinoff
Eric Ratinoff Law Corp.
Bruce E. Salenko
Low McKinley Baleria
& Salenko, LLP
Kat Todd
Schuering Zimmerman
& Doyle, LLP
R. Parker White
Brelsford Androvich & White
Daniel E. Wilcoxen
Wilcoxen Callaham, LLP
Robert H. Zimmerman
Schuering Zimmerman
& Doyle, LLP
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
Christopher Chediak
Weintraub Tobin
Chris Delfino
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler
Julie E. Green
Weintraub Tobin
Michelle R. Hallsten
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Michael K. Iwahiro
The Burton Law Firm
Jeffrey M. Koewler
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler
Dennis E. Michaels
Boutin Jones Inc.
Iain Mickle
Boutin Jones Inc.
Eric J. Stiff
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP
Ashley West
Carter West
NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
Chris Delfino
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler
Corinne H. Gartner
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler
Danielle Lawrence
The Burton Law Firm
Nancy P. Lee
Nancy P. Lee, PC
Dale A. Stern
Downey Brand LLP
Ashley West
Carter West
Michael Jonsson
SACRAMENTO DIVORCE SOLUTIONS, INC. PRACTICE AREA: “I’m a family law attorney, but my practice is limited to divorce and family mediation. In other words, I’m a professional family mediator.”
I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because I loved to argue, and I thought becoming a lawyer would help me become better at arguing.
MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Most cases settle before trial, but most people still pick their lawyers based on their trial abilities. To get a better result in your case, pick an attorney who is as good at negotiating a reasonable settlement as they are at arguing in court.
THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: I’ve learned to mediate family disputes at virtually all levels of conflict, including when there are restraining orders. Helping clients resolve their issues by peaceful and confidential negotiations versus watching them go through a gut-wrenching public trial is professionally very satisfying.
IF I COULD CHANGE PROFESSIONS FOR ONE DAY, I’D WORK AS: Vice president of the United States. The Senate is totally dysfunctional and systemically in conflict, much like a big, messy family. And the VP is in the best position to mediate agreements between them, especially with the present makeup of the Senate. As a conflict junkie, being VP for a day in the Senate would make me very happy. But the president would have to promise not to die on that day!
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Exercise, travel, cooking and reading science fiction.
PERSONAL INJURY GENERAL
Ashley Amerio
Ashley Injury Lawyers
Joseph Androvich
Brelsford Androvich & White
Brian P. Azemika
Law Office of
Brian P. Azemika
Joseph J. Babich
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP
Gina M. Bowden
Arnold Law Firm
Robert A. Buccola
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP
William C. Callaham
Wilcoxen Callaham, LLP
Kevin J. Dehoff
Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff
John Demas
Demas Law Group, P.C.
Roger A. Dreyer
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP
Kevin L. Elder
Penney & Associates
Justin M. Gingery
Gingery Law Group
Hank G. Greenblatt
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP
Glenn S. Guenard
Guenard & Bozarth LLP
Christopher L. Kreeger
Kreeger Law Firm
Jeffrey T. Hammer
Gingery Hammer &
Schneiderman LLP
Kent Luckey
Penney & Associates
David P. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
Jordan Maurer
Maurer Law Corporation
John M. O’Brien
O’Brien & Zehnder
Law Firm
Sean M. Patrick
Law Offices of
Sean M. Patrick
Frederick W. Penney
Penney & Associates
Rob Piering
Piering Law Firm
Jeffrey M. Schaff
Kershaw Cook & Talley
Craig C. Sheffer
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP
Jason J. Sigel
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP
Kirill Tarasenko
Tarasenko Law Office
R. Parker White
Brelsford Androvich & White
Daniel E. Wilcoxen
Wilcoxen Callaham, LLP
PRODUCT LIABILITY
Robert Bale
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP
Robert W. Brannen
Penney & Associates
Robert A. Buccola
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP
Brooks Cutter
Cutter Law P.C.
John Demas
Demas Law Group, P.C.
Roger A. Dreyer
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP
Kevin L. Elder
Penney & Associates
Richard S. Linkert
Matheny Sears Linkert
& Jaime, LLP
Phillip R. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
John M. O’Brien
O’Brien & Zehnder
Law Firm
PROFESSIONAL MALPRACTICE
Kenneth E. Bacon
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
James J. Banks
Banks & Watson Attorneys
Karen M. Goodman
Goodman Law Corporation
Christine E. Jacob
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP
Daniel V. Kohls
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP
Ronald R. Lamb
Wilke Fleury LLP
Neal C. Lutterman
Wilke Fleury LLP
Jason J. Sommer
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP
REAL ESTATE
Russell J. Austin
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Joshua L. Baker
Day Carter &
Murphy LLP
Colby A. Campbell
Trainor Fairbrook
Henry W. Chu
Stoel Rives LLP
David W. Creeggan
Weintraub Tobin
Bradley J. Elkin
Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer
McCandless LLP
Mark E. Ellinghouse
Weintraub Tobin
Matthew W. Ellis
Downey Brand LLP
David E. Frank
Frank Law Group, P.C.
Alison E. Geddes
Trainor Fairbrook
Louis A. Gonzalez Jr.
Weintraub Tobin
Candice B. Harper
Trainor Fairbrook
Suzanne E. Hennessy
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Shawn M. Kent
Weintraub Tobin
Jennifer Hartman King
Hartman King PC
Bradley A. McDowell
Smith, McDowell & Powell,
A Law Corporation
James R. Moore
Boutin Jones Inc.
Nancy A. Park
Best Best & Krieger LLP
Jennifer L. Pruski
Trainor Fairbrook
Kristina M. Reed
Law Office of
Kristina M. Reed
Andrew F. Sackheim
Real Estate
Law Group LLP
Curtis C. Sproul
Sproul Trost LLP
Danielle R. Stephens
Downey Brand LLP
Thomas F. Stewart
Stewart Ward &
Josephson LLP
Stephen Stwora-Hail
Law Offices of
Stephen Stwora-Hail
Charles W. Trainor
Trainor Fairbrook
Winnifred C. Ward
Stewart Ward &
Josephson LLP
Danielle Lawrence
THE BURTON LAW FIRM
PRACTICE AREA: Business Law and Nonprofit Law
I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because it was a career that would always continue to challenge me and push me to be a better version of myself. I knew I would never survive in a career where I’d be required to do the same thing day after day. In law, things are always changing and there’s always more to learn.
I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: Because it provided me with an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs and other amazing individuals who are just trying to make the world a better place.
THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION LAWYERS FACE: That we only do what we do for the money.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Taking my dog to the park. With how far technology has advanced, it can be challenging to truly unplug and relax, but it’s nearly impossible to focus on anything too serious when I have a 90-pound fur ball begging me to run around and play.
IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: I would form a nonprofit and build a giant assisted-living facility that would provide housing as well as around-the-clock care and support to low-functioning adults with autism.
SCHOOLS & EDUCATION
Michelle L. Cannon
Lozano Smith
P. Addison Covert
Parker & Covert LLP
Paul C. Minney
Young, Minney & Corr, LLP
Eve P. Fichtner
Atkinson, Andelson, Loya,
Ruud & Romo
James E. Young
Young, Minney & Corr, LLP
SECURITIES & CORPORATE FINANCE
Scott E. Bartel
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP
Julie E. Green
Weintraub Tobin
C. Kevin Kelso
Weintraub Tobin
Dennis E. Michaels
Boutin Jones Inc.
Iain Mickle
Boutin Jones Inc.
Christopher L. Russell
Stoel Rives LLP
SECURITIES LITIGATION
Scott Bartel
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP
Sherry D. Haus
Downey Brand LLP
STATE, LOCAL & MUNICIPAL
Andrea P. Clark
Downey Brand LLP
Derek P. Cole
Cole Huber LLP
Mona G. Ebrahimi
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Scott E. Huber
Cole Huber LLP
Adam U. Lindgren
Meyers Nave
Neal C. Lutterman
Wilke Fleury LLP
Nancy Miller
Sloan Sakai
Attorneys at Law
Jeffrey A. Mitchell
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
Douglas White
White Brenner LLP
Ruthann G. Ziegler
Law Office of
Ruthann G. Ziegler
TAX
Jeb Burton
The Burton Law Firm
Jonathan E. Christianson
Boutin Jones Inc.
Jim Clarke
Weintraub Tobin
Jeffrey W. Curcio
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP
Perry Israel
Law Office of Perry Israel
Robin L. Klomparens
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP
James L. Leet
Boutin Jones Inc.
R. Todd Luoma
Law Office of Williams &
Associates, P.C.
Jonathan Peters
The Burton Law Firm
Silvio Reggiardo III
Downey Brand LLP
Robert R. Rubin
Boutin Jones Inc.
Kent W. Silvester
Boutin Jones Inc.
Belan K. Wagner
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP
Betty J. Williams
Law Office of Williams &
Associates, P.C.
Douglas L. Youmans
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP
TRADE SECRETS
Tory E. Griffin
Reynolds Tilbury
Woodward LLP
James D. McNairy
Boutin Jones Inc.
Charles L. Post
Weintraub Tobin
Jennifer A. Scott
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard
TRANSPORTATION MARITIME
Jacob D. Flesher
Flesher Schaff &
Schroeder, Inc.
Nicole M. Low
Flesher Schaff &
Schroeder, Inc.
William D. Taylor
Hanson Bridgett LLP
Jason W. Schaff
Flesher Schaff &
Schroeder, Inc.
Jeremy J. Schroeder
Flesher Schaff &
Schroeder, Inc.
WORKERS COMPENSATION
Brian A. Dixon
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
John R. Holstedt
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
Doug Jaffe
Doug Jaffe Law
Craig E. Johnsen
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
Marc G. Marcus
Marcus, Regalado,
Marcus & Pulley, LLP
Alice A. Strombom
Law Office of Alice A. Strombom
John P. Tribuiano III
Tribuiano & Yamada, LLP
Erin M. Wintersteen
Wintersteen | Casarez
Law Corporation
Stuart C. Woo
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.
Roy Yang
Law Offices of Roy Yang
Robin Klomparens
WAGNER KIRKMAN BLAINE KLOMPARENS & YOUMANS
PRACTICE AREA: Tax, Estate Planning & Trust Administration
I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: Because I received a business degree with a concentration in finance and math, and I wanted to pursue something related. In law school, I was mesmerized by my first tax class and subsequently found all of my business and tax courses the most interesting.
THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: I have worked on so many crazy cases because of my practice area. What you learn is that too many people find the almighty dollar more important than family or other relationships. In representing clients it is important to find quality solutions that satisfy your client but in an efficient and cost-effective manner and remember part of the job may not be legal as it is often counseling.
THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: That I have been recognized by my peers and received a lifetime achievement award from the State Bar Tax Section. I also have been so blessed to pay it forward and help so many people over the years, many who could not afford to pay me for my services.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Getting together with my family—which often gets quite extended—and friends, including traveling together.