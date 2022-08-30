Sacramento Magazine’s List of Top Lawyers 2022

sacramento magazine's top lawyers 2022

Lawyers are a bit like a car insurance policy: You never want to need one, but when you do, you want the best out there. To help you find the best, Sacramento Magazine contracted with Professional Research Services, which asked Sacramento-area attorneys to nominate three colleagues who they would recommend in their area of law. All nominees were reviewed to ensure their licenses were up to date and in good standing with The State Bar of California. Those who received the highest number of votes made the cut. Along with the Top Lawyers list, each year we profile a select few lawyers, giving you a (fun) glimpse at the person behind the title. Whether you are looking for someone who specializes in real estate, personal injury, mediation, employment and labor issues or something else, there’s a lawyer for you.

ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION

Melissa Blair Aliotti
Judicate West

Hal D. Bartholomew
Bartholomew & Wasznicky LLP

Cecily Bond
JAMS

Edward J. Corey Jr.
Weintraub Tobin

Richard L. Gilbert
Richard L. Gilbert

Kenneth Harris
Law Office of Kenneth D. Harris

Robert C. Hight
JAMS

Ernest A. Long
Ernest A. Long ADR

Nicholas K. Lowe
Law Offices of Nicholas K. Lowe

Ken Malovos
Malovos Mediation

Stephen J. Meyer
Downey Brand LLP

Bob O’Connor
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP

David L. Perrault
Judicate West

Donald R. Person
JAMS

Daniel I. Spector
Law Office of Daniel I. Spector

Daniel A. Street
The Law Office of Daniel A. Street

Bradley S. Thomas
Judicate West

Russ J. Wunderli
Judicate West

ANTI-TRUST

William A. Kershaw
Kershaw Cook & Talley

William R. Warne
Downey Brand LLP

APPELLATE

Brendan J. Begley
Weintraub Tobin

Michael E. Chase
Boutin Jones Inc.

Jeffrey S. Einsohn
Parker Taylor Law Group

Jay-Allen Eisen
Downey Brand LLP

Stephanie J. Finelli
Law Office of Stephanie J. Finelli

Michael “Todd” Fogarty
Boutin Jones Inc.

Cynthia Larsen
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Sheila Wirkus
Pendergast, Gavrilov & Brooks

C. Athena Roussos
C. Athena Roussos,
Appellate Law

John A. Whitesides
Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff

Grant A. Winter
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

ARBITRATION

Melissa Blair Aliotti
Judicate West

Stephen L. Goff
King & Spalding LLP

Daniel Yamshon
Daniel Yamshon,
Arbitration & Mediation

BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICE

Gary L. Bradus
Weintraub Tobin

James K. Dyer Jr.
Buchalter

Janlynn R. Fleener
Downey Brand LLP

Greg L. Johnson
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP

Gregg D. Josephson
Stewart Ward & Josephson LLP

Douglas H. Kraft
Kraft Law

Robert S. McWhorter
Buchalter

Ian A. Rambarran
Klinedinst PC

Bret R. Rossi
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

BANKRUPTCY AND CREDITOR/DEBTOR

J. Russell Cunningham
Desmond, Nolan,
Livaich & Cunningham

Jamie P. Dreher
Downey Brand LLP

Daniel L. Egan
Wilke Fleury LLP

Elliot Gale
Gale Angelo Johnson
& Patrick P.C.

Gabriel P. Herrera
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Scott M. Johnson
Gale Angelo Johnson
& Patrick P.C.

Valery P. Loumber
Gavrilov & Brooks

Robert S. McWhorter
Buchalter

Julie E. Oelsner
Weintraub Tobin

Donna Parkinson
Parkinson Phinney

Paul J. Pascuzzi
Felderstein Fitzgerald
Willoughby Pascuzzi & Rios LLP

Tom Phinney
Parkinson Phinney

Kelly L. Pope
Downey Brand LLP

Jennifer L. Pruski
Trainor Fairbrook

Jason E. Rios
Felderstein Fitzgerald Willoughby
Pascuzzi & Rios LLP

Bret R. Rossi
Kronick Moskovitz

Tiedemann & Girard
Steven Williamson

Wilke Fleury LLP
Thomas A. Willoughby

Felderstein Fitzgerald
Willoughby Pascuzzi & Rios LLP

BUSINESS LITIGATION

Annie S. Amaral
Downey Brand LLP

Meghan M. Baker
Downey Brand LLP

Dale C. Campbell
Weintraub Tobin

Kevin T. Collins
Buchalter

David A. Diepenbrock
Weintraub Tobin

Jennifer E. Duggan
Duggan Law Corporation

Wesley Ehlers
Ehlers Law Corporation

Ognian Gavrilov
Gavrilov & Brooks

Louis A. Gonzalez Jr.
Weintraub Tobin

Tory E. Griffin
Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLP

Gabriel P. Herrera
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Kevin Hughey
Hughey Gentry, LLP

John T. Kinn
Segal & Associates, PC

Bradley A. McDowell
Smith, McDowell & Powell,
A Law Corporation

Vincent McLaughlin
Gavrilov & Brooks

Robert S. McWhorter
Buchalter

Michael J. Muse-Fisher
Buchalter

Port J. Parker
Parker Taylor Law Group

Bret R. Rossi
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Bruce A. Scheidt
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Daniel S. Stouder
Boutin Jones Inc.

Robert D. Swanson
Boutin Jones Inc.

Myles G. Taylor
Parker Taylor Law Group

William R. Warne
Downey Brand LLP

phillip chan

Phillip Chan
BUCHALTER, A PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
PRACTICE AREA: Labor & Employment Law and Litigation

I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because my parents are Chinese immigrants, my career options were limited. I wasn’t interested in being a doctor, accountant or engineer, so the only career left was being a lawyer. I learned, only later, that there were other career options . . .
MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Trust your instincts and hire the person whom you would trust to watch your kid—or dog or cat.
THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: As a law clerk for a judge, I worked on a case where a prison inmate requested a reduction in his sentence. His brief was one of the most creative and persuasive legal briefs I had read that summer. Until that point, I had never seen statutory interpretation done in crayon.
IF I COULD CHANGE PROFESSIONS FOR ONE DAY, I’D WORK AS A: Teacher. I enjoy breaking down complex concepts and explaining them in different ways to help people understand them. It is so gratifying finding creative ways to help people learn things, especially abstruse ones.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Jogging. To me, it’s like a shower for my brain.

BUSINESS/CORPORATE

Russell J. Austin
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Gary L. Bradus
Weintraub Tobin

Ian Carter
Carter West

Christopher Chediak
Weintraub Tobin

Jim Clarke
Weintraub Tobin

Anna Crivelli
Buchalter

Chris Delfino
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler

D. Keith B. Dunnagan
BPE Law Group, PC

James K. Dyer Jr.
Buchalter

Ognian Gavrilov
Gavrilov & Brooks

Julie E. Green
Weintraub Tobin

Michael K. Iwahiro
The Burton Law Firm

Elizabeth Leet Jackson
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler

Gregg D. Josephson
Stewart Ward & Josephson LLP

Shawn M. Kent
Weintraub Tobin

Jeffrey M. Koewler
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler

Vincent McLaughlin
Gavrilov & Brooks

Dennis E. Michaels
Boutin Jones Inc.

Iain Mickle
Boutin Jones Inc.

Jonathan Peters
The Burton Law Firm

Mark E. Peterson
MEP Law Corp

Jaclyn L. Powell
Smith, McDowell & Powell,
A Law Corporation

R. Shane Quigley
Parker Taylor Law Group

Kristina M. Reed
Law Office of
Kristina M. Reed

Silvio Reggiardo III
Downey Brand LLP

Christopher L. Russell
Stoel Rives LLP

B.J. Susich
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Myles G. Taylor
Parker Taylor Law Group

Belan K. Wagner
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP

Ashley West
Carter West

Douglas L. Youmans
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP

CLASS ACTION/MASS TORTS

Clayeo C. Arnold
Arnold Law Firm

Meghan M. Baker
Downey Brand LLP

Ian J. Barlow
Kershaw Cook & Talley

Andrew Bluth
Singleton Schreiber

William A. Kershaw
Kershaw Cook & Talley

David E. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

Phillip R. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

Chris Rodriguez
Singleton Schreiber

Stuart C. Talley
Kershaw Cook & Talley

Julie A. Totten
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

COMMERCIAL LAW

Benjamin M. Heuer
Buchalter

Bruce A. Scheidt
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

CONSTRUCTION

J. Scott Alexander
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Tania Colderbank
Colderbank Law, Inc.

Jennifer L. Dauer
Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer
McCandless LLP

Eileen M. Diepenbrock
Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer
McCandless LLP

Sean J. Filippini
Downey Brand LLP

Daniel J. Foster
Wilke Fleury LLP

David A. Frenznick
Wilke Fleury LLP

George Guthrie
Wilke Fleury LLP

Jack A. Klauschie Jr.
Matheny Sears Linkert
& Jaime, LLP

Erin K. McDonough
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP

Scott D. McElhern
Downey Brand LLP

Lisa D. Nicolls
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

John S. Poulos
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP

Jessica A. Robison
Trainor Fairbrook

D. Michael Schoenfeld
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Kenneth I. Schumaker
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

V. Blair Shahbazian
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Daniel M. Steinberg
Trainor Fairbrook

Chad S. Tapp
Porter Scott

Sean Thompson
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP

Treven I. Tilbury
Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLP

Jake C. Weaver
Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLC

Matthew J. Weber
Downey Brand LLP

Arthur G. Woodward
Reynolds Tilbury Woodward LLP

CRIMINAL DEFENSE: NON-WHITE-COLLAR

Kelly Babineau
The Law Office of Kelly Babineau

J.P. Brennan
Brennan Defense

John J. Casey III
Law Offices of John J. Casey III

Michael Chastaine
Chastaine Jones

Susan Gellman
Cohen Defense Group

Eric H. Hintz
Law Offices of Eric H. Hintz

Joseph Hoffman
Hoffman & Hoffman

Jason Robert Holley
Holley Defense Law Offices

Thomas A. Johnson
Law Office of Thomas A. Johnson

Martin Jones
Chastaine Jones

Jennifer Mouzis
Mouzis Criminal Defense

Joshua A. Olander
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

William J. Portanova
Portanova & Associates

Mark Reichel
Law Office of Mark Reichel

Martin E. Tejeda
Law Office of Martin E. Tejeda

Chet Templeton
Templeton & Mixon, LLC

Michelle E. Trigger
Trigger Law Office

John Virga
Virga Law Firm

Steven Whitworth
Law Office of Steve Whitworth

Michael J. Wise
Wise Law Group

M. Bradley Wishek
Rothschild Wishek + Sands LLP

Barry A. Zimmerman
Cohen Defense Group

CRIMINAL DEFENSE: WHITE-COLLAR

Kelly Babineau
The Law Office of Kelly Babineau

Kresta N. Daly
Barth Daly LLP

Candice L. Fields
Candice Fields Law

David D. Fischer
Law Offices of David D. Fischer

Susan Gellman
Cohen Defense Group

Patrick K. Hanly
Law Offices of Patrick K. Hanly

Thomas A. Johnson
Law Office of Thomas A. Johnson

Richard Pachter
The Law Offices of Richard Pachter

Todd A. Pickles
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

William J. Portanova
Portanova & Associates

Malcolm Segal
Segal & Associates, PC

M. Bradley Wishek
Rothschild Wishek + Sands LLP

Jesse Yang

Jesse Yang
TAYLOR & WILEY
PRACTICE AREA: Environmental/Land Use

I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because it interested me and hopefully made up for any disappointment my parents experienced after finding out that I didn’t want to become a doctor.
MY ADVICE TO LAWYERS IN HIGH-PROFILE CASES SUCH AS JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD: Keep your public comments to a minimum.
MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Ask your attorney friends for a referral.
THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: Involved a project that took over eight years to get through the environmental review process.
THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION LAWYERS FACE: Is that we’re litigious by nature. I think we spend considerably more time trying to avoid litigation.
THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: That I’m part of a process that results in more environmentally friendly land-use projects.
IF I COULD CHANGE PROFESSIONS FOR ONE DAY, I’D WORK AS A: Science teacher, marine biologist, craft brewer or vintage car racer.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Mountain biking and having a pint of IPA afterwards. IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: My wife and I would be researching moving to New Zealand or Costa Rica.

EMINENT DOMAIN

Gary Livaich
Desmond, Nolan,
Livaich & Cunningham

Brian Manning
Desmond, Nolan,
Livaich & Cunningham

Scott D. McElhern
Downey Brand LLP

Darrin M. Menezes
Weintraub Tobin

 

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

Jeff Chang
Best Best & Krieger LLP

Scott E. Galbreath
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Wendy L. Gilligan
Employee Benefits
Law Group PC

Jenni Krengel
Buchalter

James M. Nelson
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Jim Paul
Employee Benefits
Law Group PC

Ken Ruthenberg
Employee Benefits
Law Group PC

EMPLOYMENT & LABOR

Ryan E. Abernethy
Weintraub Tobin

Meagan Bainbridge
Weintraub Tobin

J. Edward Brooks
Gavrilov & Brooks

Christina Bucci Hamilton
Duggan Law Corporation

Phillip Chan
Buchalter

Lukas Clary
Weintraub Tobin

Daniel J. Coyle
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler

Jennifer E. Duggan
Duggan Law Corporation

Cassandra M. Ferrannini
Downey Brand LLP

Jeffrey D. Fulton
Law Office of Jeffrey D. Fulton

Carolee G. Kilduff
Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff

Timothy Long
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Kimberly A. Lucia
Boutin Jones Inc.

Jennifer Randlett Madden
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler

David P. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

Kathleen N. Mastagni Storm
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

Laura C. McHugh
Duggan Law Corporation

Alex Medina
Medina McKelvey LLP

Timothy B. Nelson
Medina McKelvey LLP

Charles L. Post
Weintraub Tobin

Robert L. Rediger
Rediger Labor Law LLP

Jennifer Shaw
Shaw Law Group, PC

Mark S. Spring
CDF Labor Law LLP

Elizabeth B. Stallard
Downey Brand LLP

Daniel A. Street
The Law Office of Daniel A. Street

Jill P. Telfer
Telfer Law

Bruce M. Timm
Boutin Jones Inc.

Julie A. Totten
Orrick, Herrington
& Sutcliffe LLP

David W. Tyra
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Lizbeth (Beth) V. West
Weintraub Tobin

Christopher H. Whelan
Law Offices of Christopher
H. Whelan, Inc.

ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

Joshua L. Baker
Day Carter & Murphy LLP

Barbara A. Brenner
White Brenner LLP

Andrew Brown
Ellison Schneider Harris
& Donlan LLP

G. Braiden Chadwick
Mitchell Chadwick LLP

Andrea P. Clark
Downey Brand LLP

Steven H. Goldberg
Downey Brand LLP

Jeffery D. Harris
Ellison Schneider Harris
& Donlan LLP

Jonathan Kendrick
Buchalter

Janelle S. Krattiger
Ellison Schneider Harris
& Donlan LLP

Andrea Leisy
Remy Moose Manley, LLP

Michael N. Mills
Stoel Rives LLP

Scott A. Morris
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Meredith E. Nikkel
Downey Brand LLP

Kevin M. O’Brien
Downey Brand LLP

Gwenneth A. O’Hara
Buchalter

Heraclio Pimentel Jr.
Stoel Rives LLP

Scott L. Shapiro
Downey Brand LLP

Ann L. Trowbridge
Day Carter & Murphy LLP

 

ENVIRONMENTAL

William W. Abbott
Abbott & Kindermann, Inc.

Carissa M. Beecham
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Barbara A. Brenner
White Brenner LLP

Steven H. Goldberg
Downey Brand LLP

Nicole E. Granquist
Downey Brand LLP

Amy Higuera
Thomas Law Group

Holly J. Jacobson
Bartkiewicz, Kronick
& Shanahan, PC

Matthew S. Keasling
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.

Diane G. Kindermann Henderson
Abbott & Kindermann, Inc.

Jennifer Hartman King
Hartman King PC

Janelle S. Krattiger
Ellison Schneider Harris
& Donlan LLP

Alanna Lungren
Hartman King PC

Whitman F. Manley
Remy Moose Manley, LLP

Andrea A. Matarazzo
Pioneer Law Group LLP

James G. Moose
Remy Moose Manley, LLP

Lauren V. Neuhaus
Stoel Rives LLP

Daniel J. O’Hanlon
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Gwenneth A. O’Hara
Buchalter

Heraclio Pimentel Jr.
Stoel Rives LLP

Robert P. Soran
Downey Brand LLP

Timothy M. Taylor
Stoel Rives LLP

Sabrina Teller
Remy Moose Manley, LLP

Tina Thomas
Thomas Law Group

Melissa A. Thorme
Downey Brand LLP

Kate Wheatley
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.

Tiffany K. Wright
Remy Moose Manley, LLP

Jesse Yang
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.

ESTATE PLANNING & PROBATE

Elise S. F. Baker
Placer Law Group, APC

Kay U. Brooks
Weintraub Tobin

Frayda Bruton
Frayda Bruton Law

Jeb Burton
The Burton Law Firm

Kristin N. Capritto
Downey Brand LLP

Janet Z. Chediak
Weintraub Tobin

Ashley Clower
Clower Law, A Professional
Law Corporation

Edward J. Corey Jr.
Weintraub Tobin

Kelly E. Dankbar
Weintraub Tobin

James L. Deeringer
Downey Brand LLP

Jeffrey S. Galvin
Downey Brand LLP

Edward W. Goldkuhl
Goldkuhl, LLP

Jonathan Huber
Huber Fox, P.C.

Heather Johnston
Sapphire Law Group

Robin L. Klomparens
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP

Leslie R. Kolafa
Weintraub Tobin

Gina L. Lera
Lera Tiberini PC

L. Stuart List
Boutin Jones Inc.

Donald Madsen
Donald P. Madsen,
Attorney at Law

Jennifer Miller Moss
Moss & Locke

Alexis Ortega
The Burton Law Firm

Bryan L. Phipps
Buchalter

Tracy M. Potts
Legacy Law Group

Silvio Reggiardo III
Downey Brand LLP

Hannah A. Shakin
Downey Brand LLP

Kent W. Silvester
Boutin Jones Inc.

Colin T. Smith
The Law Office of
Colin T. Smith

Daniel I. Spector
Law Office of Daniel I. Spector

Borden D. Webb
Borden D. Webb Law Corporation

Randall R. Wilson
Sinclair, Wilson, Baldo &
Chamberlain, Attorneys at Law

Michael Yee
Yee Law Group, PC

FAMILY

Tiffany L. Andrews
Law Office of Tiffany
L. Andrews, P.C.

Beth M. Appelsmith
Beth M. Appelsmith

Jill L. Barr
Hemmer & Barr LLP

Hal D. Bartholomew
Bartholomew & Wasznicky LLP

Sally K. Callahan
The Law Offices of
Sally K. Callahan, P.C.

Fredrick S. “Rick” Cohen
Law Offices of Fredrick S. Cohen

Kristine S. Cummings
Law Office of
Kristine S. Cummings

Stephanie J. Finelli
Law Office of Stephanie J. Finelli

Neil M. Forester
Forester Purcell Stowell PC

Camille H. Hemmer
Hemmer & Barr LLP

Jennifer Hemmer
Hemmer & Barr LLP

Natalya Kalinovskiy
Gale Angelo Johnson
& Patrick P.C.

Charlotte L. Keeley
Keeley Family Law

Victoria S. Linder
Law Offices of Victoria
S. Linder, PC

Thomas E. Marrs
Marrs Law, P.C.

Mary J. Martinelli
Downey Brand LLP

Wazhma Mojaddidi
Mojaddidi Law

Mary Molinaro
Law Office of Mary Molinaro

Elizabeth N. Niemi
Of Counsel to Gavrilov & Brooks

Robert J. O’Hair
Woodruff, O’Hair, Posner
& Salinger, Inc.

John P. O’Malley
Delfino Madden O’Malley

Coyle & Koewler
Lauren R. Patrick
Gale Angelo Johnson &
Patrick P.C.

Sean M. Patrick
Law Offices of Sean M. Patrick

Kelly L. Pope
Downey Brand LLP

Matthew K. Purcell
Purcell Stowell PC

Richard E. Quiles
Gale Angelo Johnson
& Patrick P.C.

Tara M. Rojas
Rojas Family Law, Inc.

Paula D. Salinger
Woodruff, O’Hair, Posner
& Salinger, Inc.

Cheri L. Simmons
Law Offices of Cheri
L. Simmons, P.C.

Brooke N. Stephens
Merus Law

Michelle L. Stowell
Purcell Stowell PC

Diane E. Wasznicky
Bartholomew & Wasznicky LLP

Stephanie L. Williams
Williams Family Law

Casey Young
Young Law Firm

GENERAL LITIGATION

Annie S. Amaral
Downey Brand LLP

Andrew T. Caulfield
Caulfield Law Firm

Kevin J. Dehoff
Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff

Jacob D. Flesher
Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc.

Louis A. Gonzalez Jr.
Weintraub Tobin

Wendy A. Green
Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc.

Melissa A. Jones
Stoel Rives LLP

Michael J. Kuzmich
Boutin Jones Inc.

Richard S. Linkert
Matheny Sears Linkert
& Jaime, LLP

David P. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

James D. McNairy
Boutin Jones Inc.

Jason W. Schaff
Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc.

Jeremy J. Schroeder
Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc.

Daniel S. Stouder
Boutin Jones Inc.

William R. Warne
Downey Brand LLP

Wazhma Mojaddidi

Wazhma Mojaddidi
MOJADDIDI LAW CORPORATION
PRACTICE AREA: Family Law

I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Since I was 10 years old because my father told me it was the right career path for a child who relentlessly argued like I did.
I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: Because I am able to empathetically advocate for people during a difficult time in their lives regarding issues that affect their family structure, their finances and their personal safety.
MY ADVICE TO LAWYERS IN HIGH-PROFILE CASES SUCH AS JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD: Is to ignore the cameras and do your job.
THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION LAWYERS FACE: Is that we are in it only for the money. I am passionate about my work and chose this career because I care about people and their rights.
THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: The reputation I have built in my legal community as a strong advocate.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Staying busy. The less I have on my plate, the more time I have to stress.
IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: I would keep working as much as I do now. This busy bee is not motivated by money.

GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS

Steven G. Churchwell
Buchalter

Jennifer L. Dauer
Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer
McCandless LLP

Jeremy Meier
Greenberg Trauig, LLP

Cynthia Larsen
Orrick, Herrington
& Sutcliffe LLP

Ruthann G. Ziegler
Law Office of
Ruthann G. Ziegler

HEALTH CARE

Christopher F. Anderson
Weintraub Tobin

James Andrew Caprile
Buchalter

Michael J. Daponde
DSR Health Law

Anthony R. Eaton
DSR Health Law

Stephen L. Goff
King & Spalding LLP

Suzanne E. Hennessy
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Curtis Leavitt
Kennaday Leavitt PC

Eunice C. Majam-Simpson
DSR Health Law

Devan J. McCarty
Buchalter

Darcy L. Muilenburg
DSR Health Law

Michael G. Polis
Wilke Fleury LLP

Megan A. Rowe
DSR Health Law

Cathy Salenko
CMSP Governing Board Office

Jennifer A. Scott
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Brian M. Taylor
Boutin Jones Inc.

Jeanne L. Vance
Weintraub Tobin

IMMIGRATION

Ann Kanter
Kanter & Romo
Immigration Law Office

Michael W. Schoenleber
The Law Office of
Schoenleber & Waltermire

Mary M. Waltermire
The Law Office of
Schoenleber & Waltermire

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Steven B. Hymas II
Downey Brand LLP

INSURANCE

Mary P. Derner
Caulfield Law Firm

Craig E. Farmer
Farmer Curtis, LLP

Daniel J. Foster
Wilke Fleury LLP

Daniel S. Glass
Law Office of Daniel S. Glass

George Guthrie
Wilke Fleury LLP

Daniel C. Taylor
Jacobsen & McElroy PC

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Kevin Hughey
Hughey Gentry, LLP

Michael K. Iwahiro
The Burton Law Firm

Audrey A. Millemann
Weintraub Tobin

Michael J. Thomas
Downey Brand LLP

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Alexis Ortega
The Burton Law Firm

LAND USE/ZONING

William W. Abbott
Abbott & Kindermann, Inc.

Nicholas Avdis
Thomas Law Group

G. Braiden Chadwick
Mitchell Chadwick LLP

Meghan Dunnagan
BPE Law Group, PC

Mona G. Ebrahimi
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Laura Harris
Remy Moose Manley, LLP

Ryan M. Hooper
Law Offices of
Gregory D. Thatch

Matthew S. Keasling
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.

Diane G. Kindermann Henderson
Abbott & Kindermann, Inc.

Andrea A. Matarazzo
Pioneer Law Group LLP

Patrick G. Mitchell
Mitchell Chadwick LLP

Osha Meserve
Soluri Meserve,
A Law Corporation

Christopher L. Powell
Mitchell Chadwick LLP

John M. Taylor
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.

Timothy M. Taylor
Stoel Rives LLP

Gregory D. Thatch
Law Offices of
Gregory D. Thatch

Tina Thomas
Thomas Law Group

Kate Wheatley
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.

Douglas L. White
White Brenner LLP

James B. (Jim) Wiley
Taylor & Wiley, A.P.C.

Tiffany K. Wright
Remy Moose Manley, LLP

LEGAL MALPRACTICE

Kenneth E. Bacon
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

James J. Banks
Banks & Watson Attorneys

Bret Batchman
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP

Jeffrey S. Einsohn
Parker Taylor Law Group

Mark E. Ellis
Ellis Law Group LLP

Gregory Fayard
Cardinale Fayard

Karen M. Goodman
Goodman Law Corporation

Christine E. Jacob
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP

James R. Kirby II
Nageley, Kirby & Winberry, LLP

Daniel V. Kohls
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP

Port J. Parker
Parker Taylor Law Group

Jason J. Sommer
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP

Natalie Vance
Klinedinst PC

LEGISLATIVE & GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS

Steven G. Churchwell
Buchalter

Randy Pollack
White Brenner LLP

Patrick K. Shannon
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

LITIGATION: BANKING AND FINANCE

Janlynn R. Fleener
Downey Brand LLP

Douglas H. Kraft
Kraft Law

Robert S. McWhorter
Buchalter

LITIGATION: COMMERCIAL

Corey M. Day
Stoel Rives LLP

Jamie P. Dreher
Downey Brand LLP

Max Fujii
Stoel Rives LLP

Kurt A. Kappes
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Nicholas D. Karkazis
Stoel Rives LLP

Michael J. Kuzmich
Boutin Jones Inc.

Kelley M. Lincoln
Boutin Jones Inc.

Michael J. Muse-Fisher
Buchalter

William R. Warne
Downey Brand LLP

Thomas A. Woods
Stoel Rives LLP

Karen M. Goodman

Karen M. Goodman
GOODMAN LAW CORP
PRACTICE AREA: Legal Malpractice

I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: I have been fascinated about how much lawyers can make a difference, good or bad, in so many people’s lives. I love representing lawyers who really are invested in their clients. I love representing clients who have been betrayed by their lawyers.
MY ADVICE TO LAWYERS IN HIGH-PROFILE CASES SUCH AS JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD: Be prepared; you never know when five minutes of questioning will go viral.
MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Get a copy of the lawyer’s insurance policy. Too many lawyers don’t carry insurance even though consumers always think their lawyer “must have insurance.”
THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: The one where we ran out of jurors just before we were going to give our closing arguments—it resulted in a mistrial!
THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY: I’ve worked hard to develop my advocacy skills, and each client gets my very best.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Running, weightlifting and yoga.
IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: I’d be playing golf regularly at Crosswater in Sunriver, Oregon.

LITIGATION: CONSTRUCTION

J. Scott Alexander
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Eileen M. Diepenbrock
Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer
McCandless LLP

Sean J. Filippini
Downey Brand LLP

David A. Frenznick
Wilke Fleury LLP

Karen L. Jacobsen
Jacobsen & McElroy PC

Nicholas D. Karkazis
Stoel Rives LLP

Erin K. McDonough
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP

Scott D. McElhern
Downey Brand LLP

Bob O’Connor
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP

Chad S. Tapp
Porter Scott

John S. Poulos
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP

D. Michael Schoenfeld
Murphy Austin
Adams Schoenfeld LLP

Kenneth I. Schumaker
Murphy Austin
Adams Schoenfeld LLP

Daniel M. Steinberg
Trainor Fairbrook

Sean Thompson
O’Connor Thompson
McDonough Klotsche LLP

Erik C. Tofft
Huguenin Kahn LLP

Leanna L. H. Vault
Klinedinst PC

Matthew J. Weber
Downey Brand LLP

Arthur G. Woodward
Reynolds Tilbury
Woodward LLP

LITIGATION: INSURANCE

Kaitlyn M. Bigoni
Parker Taylor Law Group

Anthony R. Eaton
DSR Health Law

Daniel J. Foster
Wilke Fleury LLP

Darcy L. Muilenburg
DSR Health Law

LITIGATION: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Dale C. Campbell
Weintraub Tobin

James D. McNairy
Boutin Jones Inc.

Audrey A. Millemann
Weintraub Tobin

Michael J. Thomas
Downey Brand LLP

MEDIATION

Beth M. Appelsmith
Beth M. Appelsmith

Edward J. Corey Jr.
Weintraub Tobin

Michael Alan Jonsson
Sacramento Divorce
Solutions, Inc.

Ernest A. Long
Ernest A. Long ADR

Nicholas K. Lowe
Law Offices of Nicholas K. Lowe

David L. Perrault
Judicate West

Donald R. Person
JAMS

Russ J. Wunderli
Judicate West

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE

Paul R. Baleria
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP

William L. Brelsford
Brelsford Androvich & White

Donna W. Low
Low McKinley Baleria
& Salenko, LLP

Dominique A. Pollara
Pollara Law Group

Eric J. Ratinoff
Eric Ratinoff Law Corp.

Bruce E. Salenko
Low McKinley Baleria
& Salenko, LLP

Kat Todd
Schuering Zimmerman
& Doyle, LLP

R. Parker White
Brelsford Androvich & White

Daniel E. Wilcoxen
Wilcoxen Callaham, LLP

Robert H. Zimmerman
Schuering Zimmerman
& Doyle, LLP

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Christopher Chediak
Weintraub Tobin

Chris Delfino
Delfino Madden O’Malley

Coyle & Koewler
Julie E. Green

Weintraub Tobin
Michelle R. Hallsten
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Michael K. Iwahiro
The Burton Law Firm

Jeffrey M. Koewler
Delfino Madden O’Malley

Coyle & Koewler
Dennis E. Michaels
Boutin Jones Inc.

Iain Mickle
Boutin Jones Inc.

Eric J. Stiff
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP

Ashley West
Carter West

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

Chris Delfino
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler

Corinne H. Gartner
Delfino Madden O’Malley
Coyle & Koewler

Danielle Lawrence
The Burton Law Firm

Nancy P. Lee
Nancy P. Lee, PC

Dale A. Stern
Downey Brand LLP

Ashley West
Carter West

Michael Jonsson

Michael Jonsson
SACRAMENTO DIVORCE SOLUTIONS, INC. PRACTICE AREA: “I’m a family law attorney, but my practice is limited to divorce and family mediation. In other words, I’m a professional family mediator.”

I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because I loved to argue, and I thought becoming a lawyer would help me become better at arguing.
MY ADVICE TO SOMEONE HIRING A LAWYER FOR THE FIRST TIME: Most cases settle before trial, but most people still pick their lawyers based on their trial abilities. To get a better result in your case, pick an attorney who is as good at negotiating a reasonable settlement as they are at arguing in court.
THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: I’ve learned to mediate family disputes at virtually all levels of conflict, including when there are restraining orders. Helping clients resolve their issues by peaceful and confidential negotiations versus watching them go through a gut-wrenching public trial is professionally very satisfying.
IF I COULD CHANGE PROFESSIONS FOR ONE DAY, I’D WORK AS: Vice president of the United States. The Senate is totally dysfunctional and systemically in conflict, much like a big, messy family. And the VP is in the best position to mediate agreements between them, especially with the present makeup of the Senate. As a conflict junkie, being VP for a day in the Senate would make me very happy. But the president would have to promise not to die on that day!
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Exercise, travel, cooking and reading science fiction.

PERSONAL INJURY GENERAL

Ashley Amerio
Ashley Injury Lawyers

Joseph Androvich
Brelsford Androvich & White

Brian P. Azemika
Law Office of
Brian P. Azemika

Joseph J. Babich
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP

Gina M. Bowden
Arnold Law Firm

Robert A. Buccola
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP

William C. Callaham
Wilcoxen Callaham, LLP

Kevin J. Dehoff
Angelo, Kilday & Kilduff

John Demas
Demas Law Group, P.C.

Roger A. Dreyer
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP

Kevin L. Elder
Penney & Associates

Justin M. Gingery
Gingery Law Group

Hank G. Greenblatt
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP

Glenn S. Guenard
Guenard & Bozarth LLP

Christopher L. Kreeger
Kreeger Law Firm

Jeffrey T. Hammer
Gingery Hammer &
Schneiderman LLP

Kent Luckey
Penney & Associates

David P. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

Jordan Maurer
Maurer Law Corporation

John M. O’Brien
O’Brien & Zehnder
Law Firm

Sean M. Patrick
Law Offices of
Sean M. Patrick

Frederick W. Penney
Penney & Associates

Rob Piering
Piering Law Firm

Jeffrey M. Schaff
Kershaw Cook & Talley

Craig C. Sheffer
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP

Jason J. Sigel
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP

Kirill Tarasenko
Tarasenko Law Office

R. Parker White
Brelsford Androvich & White

Daniel E. Wilcoxen
Wilcoxen Callaham, LLP

PRODUCT LIABILITY

Robert Bale
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP

Robert W. Brannen
Penney & Associates

Robert A. Buccola
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP

Brooks Cutter
Cutter Law P.C.

John Demas
Demas Law Group, P.C.

Roger A. Dreyer
Dreyer Babich Buccola
Wood Campora, LLP

Kevin L. Elder
Penney & Associates

Richard S. Linkert
Matheny Sears Linkert
& Jaime, LLP

Phillip R. Mastagni
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

John M. O’Brien
O’Brien & Zehnder
Law Firm

PROFESSIONAL MALPRACTICE

Kenneth E. Bacon
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

James J. Banks
Banks & Watson Attorneys

Karen M. Goodman
Goodman Law Corporation

Christine E. Jacob
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP

Daniel V. Kohls
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP

Ronald R. Lamb
Wilke Fleury LLP

Neal C. Lutterman
Wilke Fleury LLP

Jason J. Sommer
Hansen Kohls Sommer
& Jacob LLP

REAL ESTATE

Russell J. Austin
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Joshua L. Baker
Day Carter &
Murphy LLP

Colby A. Campbell
Trainor Fairbrook

Henry W. Chu
Stoel Rives LLP

David W. Creeggan
Weintraub Tobin

Bradley J. Elkin
Diepenbrock Elkin Dauer
McCandless LLP

Mark E. Ellinghouse
Weintraub Tobin

Matthew W. Ellis
Downey Brand LLP

David E. Frank
Frank Law Group, P.C.

Alison E. Geddes
Trainor Fairbrook

Louis A. Gonzalez Jr.
Weintraub Tobin

Candice B. Harper
Trainor Fairbrook

Suzanne E. Hennessy
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Shawn M. Kent
Weintraub Tobin

Jennifer Hartman King
Hartman King PC

Bradley A. McDowell
Smith, McDowell & Powell,
A Law Corporation

James R. Moore
Boutin Jones Inc.

Nancy A. Park
Best Best & Krieger LLP

Jennifer L. Pruski
Trainor Fairbrook

Kristina M. Reed
Law Office of
Kristina M. Reed

Andrew F. Sackheim
Real Estate
Law Group LLP

Curtis C. Sproul
Sproul Trost LLP

Danielle R. Stephens
Downey Brand LLP

Thomas F. Stewart
Stewart Ward &
Josephson LLP

Stephen Stwora-Hail
Law Offices of
Stephen Stwora-Hail

Charles W. Trainor
Trainor Fairbrook

Winnifred C. Ward
Stewart Ward &
Josephson LLP

Danielle Lawrence

Danielle Lawrence
THE BURTON LAW FIRM
PRACTICE AREA: Business Law and Nonprofit Law

I WANTED TO BECOME A LAWYER: Because it was a career that would always continue to challenge me and push me to be a better version of myself. I knew I would never survive in a career where I’d be required to do the same thing day after day. In law, things are always changing and there’s always more to learn.
I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: Because it provided me with an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs and other amazing individuals who are just trying to make the world a better place.
THE BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION LAWYERS FACE: That we only do what we do for the money.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Taking my dog to the park. With how far technology has advanced, it can be challenging to truly unplug and relax, but it’s nearly impossible to focus on anything too serious when I have a 90-pound fur ball begging me to run around and play.
IF I HIT THE LOTTERY TOMORROW: I would form a nonprofit and build a giant assisted-living facility that would provide housing as well as around-the-clock care and support to low-functioning adults with autism.

SCHOOLS & EDUCATION

Michelle L. Cannon
Lozano Smith

P. Addison Covert
Parker & Covert LLP

Paul C. Minney
Young, Minney & Corr, LLP

Eve P. Fichtner
Atkinson, Andelson, Loya,
Ruud & Romo

James E. Young
Young, Minney & Corr, LLP

 

SECURITIES & CORPORATE FINANCE

Scott E. Bartel
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP

Julie E. Green
Weintraub Tobin

C. Kevin Kelso
Weintraub Tobin

Dennis E. Michaels
Boutin Jones Inc.

Iain Mickle
Boutin Jones Inc.

Christopher L. Russell
Stoel Rives LLP

SECURITIES LITIGATION

Scott Bartel
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard
& Smith LLP

Sherry D. Haus
Downey Brand LLP

STATE, LOCAL & MUNICIPAL

Andrea P. Clark
Downey Brand LLP

Derek P. Cole
Cole Huber LLP

Mona G. Ebrahimi
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Scott E. Huber
Cole Huber LLP

Adam U. Lindgren
Meyers Nave

Neal C. Lutterman
Wilke Fleury LLP

Nancy Miller
Sloan Sakai
Attorneys at Law

Jeffrey A. Mitchell
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

Douglas White
White Brenner LLP

Ruthann G. Ziegler
Law Office of
Ruthann G. Ziegler

TAX

Jeb Burton
The Burton Law Firm

Jonathan E. Christianson
Boutin Jones Inc.

Jim Clarke
Weintraub Tobin

Jeffrey W. Curcio
Murphy Austin Adams
Schoenfeld LLP

Perry Israel
Law Office of Perry Israel

Robin L. Klomparens
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP

James L. Leet
Boutin Jones Inc.

R. Todd Luoma
Law Office of Williams &
Associates, P.C.

Jonathan Peters
The Burton Law Firm

Silvio Reggiardo III
Downey Brand LLP

Robert R. Rubin
Boutin Jones Inc.

Kent W. Silvester
Boutin Jones Inc.

Belan K. Wagner
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP

Betty J. Williams
Law Office of Williams &
Associates, P.C.

Douglas L. Youmans
Wagner Kirkman Blaine
Klomparens & Youmans LLP

 

TRADE SECRETS

Tory E. Griffin
Reynolds Tilbury
Woodward LLP

James D. McNairy
Boutin Jones Inc.

Charles L. Post
Weintraub Tobin

Jennifer A. Scott
Kronick Moskovitz
Tiedemann & Girard

TRANSPORTATION MARITIME

Jacob D. Flesher
Flesher Schaff &
Schroeder, Inc.

Nicole M. Low
Flesher Schaff &
Schroeder, Inc.

William D. Taylor
Hanson Bridgett LLP

Jason W. Schaff
Flesher Schaff &
Schroeder, Inc.

Jeremy J. Schroeder
Flesher Schaff &
Schroeder, Inc.

WORKERS COMPENSATION

Brian A. Dixon
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

John R. Holstedt
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

Doug Jaffe
Doug Jaffe Law

Craig E. Johnsen
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

Marc G. Marcus
Marcus, Regalado,
Marcus & Pulley, LLP

Alice A. Strombom
Law Office of Alice A. Strombom

John P. Tribuiano III
Tribuiano & Yamada, LLP

Erin M. Wintersteen
Wintersteen | Casarez
Law Corporation

Stuart C. Woo
Mastagni Holstedt, A.P.C.

Roy Yang
Law Offices of Roy Yang

Robin Klomparens

Robin Klomparens
WAGNER KIRKMAN BLAINE KLOMPARENS & YOUMANS
PRACTICE AREA: Tax, Estate Planning & Trust Administration

I CHOSE MY AREA OF PRACTICE: Because I received a business degree with a concentration in finance and math, and I wanted to pursue something related. In law school, I was mesmerized by my first tax class and subsequently found all of my business and tax courses the most interesting.
THE CRAZIEST CASE I EVER WORKED ON: I have worked on so many crazy cases because of my practice area. What you learn is that too many people find the almighty dollar more important than family or other relationships. In representing clients it is important to find quality solutions that satisfy your client but in an efficient and cost-effective manner and remember part of the job may not be legal as it is often counseling.
THE THING I’M MOST PROUD OF PROFESSIONALLY IS: That I have been recognized by my peers and received a lifetime achievement award from the State Bar Tax Section. I also have been so blessed to pay it forward and help so many people over the years, many who could not afford to pay me for my services.
I RELIEVE STRESS BY: Getting together with my family—which often gets quite extended—and friends, including traveling together.

