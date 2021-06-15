Road Bike Ride: Shady Coffee and Tea Ride

Here’s one from our series on bike trails in the region.

For a straightforward ride to get the morning kinks out, try the Shady Coffee and Tea route. Starting at Gold River, the ride cruises through Fair Oaks and up to Roseville. There’s a bit of climbing on East Roseville Parkway, but it’s otherwise mostly flat on manageable roads with a bonus couple of miles on the paved, multiuse Miners Ravine Trail. The last quarter of the ride takes a slightly different route back to Gold River along Kenneth Avenue.

Distance: 30.4 miles

Difficulty: Moderate, with 1,170 feet of climbing

Parking: Gold River Shopping Center

Restrooms: Shady Coffee and Tea, during your refuel

Beware: The early part of the route coasts along a 2-mile strip of Fair Oaks Boulevard; although there are bike lanes, the road sees a good deal of traffic. Miners Ravine Trail can also be busy with walkers.

Things to see and do: As you pass through Miners Ravine Trail, stop at the Sculpture Park, where you’ll see the iconic red steel sculpture called Cosmos Tower as well as other beautiful sculptures. Shady Coffee and Tea in Roseville has a great little patio surrounded by trees that seem to grow right up from the floor’s planks.