Road Bike Ride: Humbug Creek Trail–Willow Creek Trail With Johnny Cash Trail Loop

This route, created by longtime Bike Hikers and Friends of Folsom Parkways member Jim Kirstein, provides a great way to experience the city of Folsom. It combines some riding on roads and along well-planned paved paths, including the Willow Creek and Humbug Creek Trails, Empire Ranch Trail, Johnny Cash Trail and Folsom Rail Trail, and includes a couple of leg-pumping road climbs and a slice of downtown Folsom.

Distance: 18.2 miles

Difficulty: Moderate, with 840 feet of climbing

Parking: Folsom Kids Play Park

Restrooms: Folsom Kids Play Park, Lembi Park, downtown Folsom

Beware: All of the trails are designed for multiple users; watch your speed, especially on the Willow Creek Trail–Humbug Trail, where there are many strolling young families.

Things to see and do: Take a breather at Nisenan Community Park, with its granite outcroppings and Indian grinding rock along with recreational, play and picnic amenities. Beautiful Robbers’ Ravine Bridge crossing the river on the Johnny Cash Trail just south of the prison marks an area where notorious 19th century bandits hid out to surprise unsuspecting travelers.

Johnny Cash Trail