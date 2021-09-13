Real Housewives Trivia Game at The Rind

Last month, The Rind in midtown debuted a new bar trivia game entirely devoted to Bravo’s “Real Housewives” reality-TV franchise.

About three dozen Bravoholics (yes, that’s what they’re called) turned out for the inaugural event, which was held under a gazebo on the sidewalk patio and featured emcees dressed up like Beverly Hills cast members Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley and questions like “Who is considered the OG of the franchise?” (Answer: Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson) and “How many levels does Housewife Sonja Morgan’s New York townhouse have?” (Answer: five.)

Demetri Gregorakis, lead server at The Rind, came up with the idea for the trivia contest. “I’m a huge superfan myself,” he says. “I’m borderline obsessed with the show.” He and fellow emcee Carly Shelby wrote the questions, which included four spoken rounds and one written round. In the written portion, teams had to match the housewife to her husband and determine which of several taglines was fake. (Answer: “It took me a while to get to the top, but now I use my own elevator.”)

The 11 participating teams had Real Housewives-related team names such as the Prostitution Whores (a nod to New Jersey Housewife Teresa Guidice’s infamous table-flipping scene from several seasons back) and the Slut Pigs (what Beverly Hills Housewife Kim Richards once called fellow Housewife Brandi Glanville). The evening’s winners, the Prostitution Whores, received a $50 gift card and a Sonja Morgan prayer candle. (Prizes for the runners-up included Real Housewives coloring books and a copy of New York Housewife Luann de Lesseps’ etiquette manual, “Class With the Countess.”)

Afterward, contestants danced to music recorded by several Real Housewives, such as Countess Luann’s immortal “Money Can’t Buy You Class” and several songs from Beverly Hills Housewife Erika Jayne, whose oeuvre includes “XXpen$ive” and “How Many F****?”

“It was so much fun with everybody dancing,” says Gregorakis. “It was just a really good time.” He’s planning to hold another Real Housewives trivia contest sometime next month. For updates, follow The Rind on Facebook.