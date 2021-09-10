Pick Your Own Flowers at Park Winters

Park Winters, a picturesque wedding venue with its own farm, is offering a series of u-pick flower events this month and next.

On selected Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30–10:30 a.m., you can stroll through the farm and pick a field bouquet for $25 or a field bucket of flowers for $45. The farm grows cosmos, marigolds, zinnias, dahlias, poppies, dianthus, sweet peas, snapdragons, blooming artichokes and cardoons, ranunculus, sunflowers and more. The farm supplies shears and a bucket with water for harvesting the flowers.

The u-pick dates are Sept. 10–12, Sept. 17–19, Sept. 24–26 and Oct. 2–3, Oct. 8–10 and Oct. 15–17. Tickets are available here.

The venue also hosts garden tours, farm tours, family photo sessions and other “experiences.” For more information, go to www.parkwinters.com.

Park Winters is at 27850 County Road 26 in Winters.