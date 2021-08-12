Pick Wildflowers at Heirloom Acres Farm

A local flower farm has announced a series of August dates for its popular u-pick flower events.

Heirloom Acres Farm in Orangevale is selling tickets for morning picks on Monday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 29, and for an evening pick on Saturday, Aug. 28. For $30, you get an hour-and-a-half window to pick as many flowers as you can fit into a large plastic bucket provided by the farm. Heirloom Acres Farm grows about 30 wildflower varieties, including sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos, rudbeckia, statice, yarrow and lavender.

“You can get a lot of flowers in that bucket,” says Brad Squires, who owns the farm with his wife, Megan. “Some people will harvest a big bucket, take it home and make small Mason jar arrangements to give to friends. It’s a nice way to spread joy.”

The couple bought the 10-acre farm about five years ago. This is their fourth season offering u-pick flower events. In addition to growing cut flowers, they operate a u-pick pumpkin patch in October and sell cut Christmas trees in the lead-up to the holidays. There’s a picturesque barn on the property with a retail shop selling candles, T-shirts, hats, local honey, lavender sachets and more. The couple also has a barnyard full of farm animals, including miniature Scottish Highland cows, Muscovy ducks, Nigerian dwarf goats and a llama, making the farm a popular field trip for families. “The kids love it,” says Squires.

The u-pick events have proven so popular that the couple plans to convert more land to flower fields next year.

To purchase a ticket, go to www.heirloomacres.farm/events. Bring your own clippers; a bucket (yours to keep) will be provided. The farm is at 7116 Chestnut Ave. in Orangevale. For more information, check out Heirloom Acres Farm on Facebook and Instagram.