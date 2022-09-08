Pick a Pumpkin

If a week of 100+ degrees isn’t enough to make you long for the blessed relief of fall, how about this: Heirloom Flower Farm in Orangevale just announced plans to open its pumpkin patch and fall barn market every Friday evening in October from 4–7 p.m. In addition to pumpkins (both the fancy Martha Stewart kind and the basic orange ones perfect for carving), this charming family-owned farm offers farm animals to delight the kids and a pizza food truck.

You can’t just show up, however; the farm sells tickets, with two shifts available every Friday: 4–5:30 p.m. and 5:30–7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per family/car. Proceeds benefit the Orangevale-Fair Oaks Food Bank. Canned goods are also welcome for donation.

To purchase tickets, go here. Heirloom Acres is at 7116 Chestnut Ave. in Orangevale.