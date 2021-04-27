Pet Mania: Performance Dogs in Action

Performance Dogs in Action in Pleasant Grove offers a variety of classes—everything from agility, herding and canine kayak (yes, that’s a thing) to good old-fashioned obedience training. Owner Nola Jones specializes in training herding dogs and trains more than 200 dogs a week. She also specializes in farm-dog education. “I like to teach children about farm life and farm dogs,” she says. Current and former students and those involved in dog sports can use the facility, which includes a pond, dock and pasture, via a Play Pass. The facility also is available for party rentals. “I have multiple picnic tables, a barbecue area and plenty of space,” says Jones, who also provides dog day care.

Performance Dogs in Action

7089 Pleasant Grove Road, Pleasant Grove;

(916) 655-1558 (text only);

performancedogsinaction.com